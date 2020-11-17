The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into multiple killings in the San Luis Valley after the grisly discovery of human remains in Las Sauces, a rural community in the south central part of the state on the New Mexico border.
Investigative sources say the case could involve several people who have been missing since August in the Conejos County area. The search for clues involves the five agencies including CBI in coordination with the Monte Vista and Alamosa police departments and the Saguache County Sheriffs office.
"They have been recovered and are currently being analyzed as part of the identification process. The sites are in close proximity to one another near the town of Las Sauces in Conejos County," CBI said in a news release. "The property owners are not currently living at these properties."
Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder told The Denver Gazette that reporters’ questions will be addressed in a zoom press conference on tap for Wednesday morning.
“There are numerous agencies and a lot of law enforcement involved in this investigation,” he said.
Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson would not confirm whether any missing person’s case from Alamosa is connected to the remains. “We are a tight community," he said. "Any missing persons case is a concern.”
Authorities are hoping for tips in the case.
"A tip line has been created to gather information related to this investigation. Please call 719-270-0210 with any information about this incident," CBI said.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze texted The Denver Gazette that these remains are not connected to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, the 49-year-old mother who has been missing since May.
In a Nov. 10 Facebook post acknowledging the six-month anniversary of Morphew’s disappearance, Spezze wrote that the investigation is now interested in anyone who may have contacted Morphew through Facebook, Instagram, Vox or WhatsAp or Facetime.
“In one aspect of the case, the task force continues to focus on Suzanne Morphew’s social media presence as part of the investigation,” he texted.
