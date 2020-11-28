Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, first gentleman Marlon Reis, have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said Saturday night.
Both the governor and Reis have no symptoms, are feeling well and will continue to isolate in their home, the office said in a release.
“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus, "Polis said in a statement. "I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet from others, and wash your hands regularly."
Polis will continue to work remotely, his office said.
Polis already had been quarantining after learning he was exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late Wednesday.
Polis tested negative Wednesday evening. However, he has "begun quarantine, will be closely monitored and will be retested in the coming days," his office said in a news release.
Prior to Thanksgiving, Polis had warned Coloradans that a traditional holiday celebration risked the lives of family members and friends, pleading for state residents to hold off on gatherings until a vaccine was available.
Lawmakers were quick to offer their support, wishing Polis and Reis a quick recovery.
“As with anyone who has COVID, I hope they stay healthy and safe," said House Speaker KC Becker. "Obviously, just want to see him recover quickly."
“I contacted the governor and wished him and Marlon the best," Senate President Leroy Garcia said. "... The governor has led by example by making sure that he’s isolating and doing all the safety precautions, and I’ve known that always to be true as he’s practiced what he’s preached."
Several other governors have tested positive for the virus, including Wyoming's Mark Gordon, Ohio's Mike DeWine, Nevada's Steve Sisolak and Ralph Northam and his wife in Virginia.
Denver Gazette's David Mullen contributed to this report.