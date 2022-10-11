POINT: Lisa LaBriola
Education is one of the strongest investments a society can make. Data shows that with educational attainment comes a host of beneficial personal and societal contributions. Gains abound — from a more desirable labor market, to higher earnings (which lead to a lower need for government assistance), to an increase in social mobility and a decrease in poverty, to higher salaries and more career opportunities. Seems like an easy choice, right?
In Colorado, our constitution mandates that K-12 education should be funded by population plus inflation. During the Great Recession in 2008, the legislature reallocated dollars to stabilize an economy that needed it. However, in those financially challenging times, the debt to our public school system ballooned to more than $10 billion dollars. Though these numbers are clear as day and our state legislators work every year on closing the gap in our state budget, we regularly encounter that our public education systems are “bloated” and “failing” with claims that “more money won’t solve the problem.”
So where is this challenge coming from? It is coming from our education system being politically hijacked and used as a pawn for elections rather than folks coming together to offer solutions.
Colorado is still working on catching up to its funding formula that was impacted back in 2006. How can a system that is underfunded be expected to operate at optimal levels when we haven’t invested in it for 16 years? How can both sides agree to a workable funding arrangement but fall into the same old arguments to try to ignore the obvious gaps?
Having a difference in opinion regarding the role and operational goals of a school system should not allow dollars to be withheld because the two sides disagree. The cuts to the funding formula that were accepted in 2006 are now constantly being pushed aside in the name supporting your political “side”. How about we meet our constitutional funding requirements before we move to the arguments on if our system is working. Maybe after funding our schools appropriately we can have policy discussions on the system as a whole. In the meantime, let’s stop holding the education system hostage.
COUNTERPOINT: Sage Naumann
When Ford made the startling discovery of a gas tank defect in their soon-to-be-released Pinto in the 1970s, they forged ahead. Millions of dollars had already been invested — it was too late to turn back.
Our education system is a Ford Pinto, and the powers that be don’t want us looking under the hood. Will we forge ahead with investing in an inferior product?
Every further dollar invested into this fatally-flawed system is a missed opportunity to have a conversation about how to reform our education system. It is government’s role to prove that the dollar they take out of your pocket is better spent by them than by yourself.
Thus far, it has not met that burden of proof.
More than half of Colorado students are not currently reading, writing or doing math at grade level, and those results are even more disastrous for low-income, black and brown students across the state.
The “educational industrial complex” in control of the system today has consistently prioritized self-preservation over the individual needs of students. Reinforced continually by a public school employee union that looms large over Colorado’s ruling party with its automatically-withdrawn campaign contribution war chest, reform has not been a bipartisan cause for nearly a decade in the State Capitol. Instead of having a conversation about addressing the system’s abysmal outcomes, the educational industrial complex has focused not on self-examination and inflection, but instead on efforts to curtail or completely eliminate benchmark testing that exposes ineffectiveness.
According to a recent examination of the data by the Common Sense Institute, while Colorado has seen a 25% increase in students and a 36% increase in teachers, it has also seen a whopping 132% increase in administrators.
Looking deeper, we see that teacher salaries have decreased as a percentage of a school district’s budget, further illustrating that classroom instruction has not been the highest priority of those at the helm.
Alternatives to our current system could fill an article on their own, but Colorado can start by keeping a close eye on Arizona’s recent move to allow parents to use their educational tax dollars to send their children to a school of their choice. Arguably, there are specific programs within our education system that deserve an increase in funding.
That said, there is no evidence that wholesale shoveling of money into educational coffers will result in better outcomes. If one was to add up all local, state and federal funds that go toward education in Colorado, we’d see an average annual spend of more than $14,000 per student — and it’s not currently reaching the classroom. Why would additional dollars be any different?
As Ford should have done in the late 1960s with the Pinto, Colorado needs to consider starting anew. Down with a system that upholds an archaic institution and up with one that prioritizes individual students.
Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations. Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann.