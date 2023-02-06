An update to the National Weather Service experimental "risk of heavy snow" map shows the chance of another big storm hitting Colorado later this month.

Though "experimental," this forecast has been mostly accurate thus far this season in terms of providing a mid-to-long range snow outlook.

According to the NWS, this risk of heavy snow will come between Feb. 12 to 16. While snow from this storm could be widespread, the heaviest snow is currently expected to fall on the western edge of the state and in the southwest.

This will follow a round of several inches of snow that's expected to hit Colorado's northern mountains throughout this week, particularly on Wednesday.