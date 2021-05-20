Michael Porter Jr. has become what Denver bet he might be. It just took a few years and a key injury to a teammate to arrive at this point.
Since the Nuggets acquired the 6-foot-10 small forward out of Missouri with the 14th pick in 2018 – a draft slide that spoke more about his injury history than NBA ceiling – there was frenzied speculation of what he could bring to this team.
But, to that point, that kind of wishful optimism – and a bevy of talent – was all that had defined his career.
The McDonald’s High School All-American posted troubling numbers in his brief career at Missouri – three games played, two back surgeries.
“Porter can only be part of the plan like a lottery ticket is part of your retirement plan,” wrote columnist Paul Klee in The Gazette a year after Denver drafted Porter and before he had finally played his first career game.
Ka-ching!
This bonanza wasn’t sudden. Last August, as the end of his rookie season played out in an Orlando bubble, Porter scored 37 and 30 points in consecutive victories for the Nuggets. He even had his moments in the playoffs, putting up 28 points against Utah in Game 2 of the first round and 18 in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 11.4 points in the postseason, but Jamal Murray averaged 26.5 and Nikola Jokic was still the heartbeat of the team. Porter was more third wheel than part of a Big 3 – the role many envisioned for him with crossed fingers – at that point.
This year saw him inch closer to that status. Through April 12 he was averaging 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds, playing 30.5 minutes each night and shooting 53.4 percent from the field.
Then, Murray tore his ACL. Denver had a void in the No. 2 role behind Jokic. Porter filled it.
Since April 12, Porter is averaging 23.5 points per game and 33.4 minutes. His field goal attempts jumped from 12.5 to 15.6 per game, and his shooting percentage also climbed to 56 percent. His 3-point attempts jumped from 5.6 to 7.9 per game, and his percentage rose from 42.1 to 48.9.
It remains to be seen if Denver has scratched off enough from this lottery ticket to account for the loss of Murray in the postseason, but the numbers suggest the team will be collecting these winnings for a while to come regardless of how the next few weeks play out.
MICHAEL PORTER JR.: BY THE NUMBERS
64.6
Porter’s effective field goal percentage, a stat that adjusts for the added value of 3-pointers. This ranked Porter fourth in the NBA, but while Porter averaged 19 points per game, the three above him all averaged fewer than 15 ppg. According to StatMuse, Porter’s effective field goal percentage was the highest in a season for a player scoring 19 or more points since Wilt Chamberlain shot 68.3 percent in 1966-67.
43.9
Porter’s career 3-point percentage through 529 career attempts. When Kevin Durrant – a player Porter is often compared to as best-case scenario because of similar size and position – had attempted that many, his percentage was 34.5 percent.
22
Porter’s age. He won’t turn 23 until June 29. Teammate Nikola Jokic is 26 and Jamal Murray is 24. At these ages, Denver could have a Big 3 nucleus to build around for years.
44.5
Porter’s 3-point percentage this year, the best for a single-season in Nuggets history (passing Chauncey Billups’ 44.5 percent in 2010-11). As a basis for comparison for the 6-foot-10 Porter, Stephen Curry has made 43.3 percent of his 3-point shots during his career. And it's not that Porter slid by on few attempts. His 170 3-pointers this season are the fourth-most in team history.
62.8
Porter's 2-point field goal percentage, tying Nikola Jokic's mark from 2016-17 as the best in team history.
6.6
Win shares (according to basketball-reference.com as it measures a player’s contributions that equate to victories) for Porter this season. While well below Jokic’s NBA-leading 15.6, it was the highest number posted by a Nugget other than Jokic since Danilo Gallinari’s 6.8 in 2016-17.