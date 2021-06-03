Who makes these decisions?
I read recently that the Manitou Incline has increased the number of people allowed to use the Incline in the morning hours.
The public was given no opportunity to comment on the proposed changes.
People who hike the Barr Trail have always complained that too many people coming down from the Incline, especially in the morning hours, makes their hike up more difficult.
Since last summer, I felt that allowing 45 per half hour was still too many, now they have increased it to 65 per half hour in the morning hours when most people head up the Barr Trail.
Who makes these decisions?
A few years ago, I read in the Pikes Peak Bulletin that an entity exists that is called “Incline Management Oversight Committee”.
I emailed the mayors and city councils of both cities, and the U.S. Forest Service asking for the names of the members of this committee, when and where they meet, and how I could access the agenda for their meetings. I was given no answer.
Does the Colorado Open Meeting’s Act require that this information be available?
Carl Strow
Colorado Springs
Debunking critical race theory
Human history is replete with wars, massacres, genocide, and slavery. Whole populations become tribal, filled with enmity toward others, and bad things happen. White on black. Black on Black. Black on white. Pick your color combination or geography, and you will find the ills of mankind therein. No country, system of government, economic construct, or religion has prevented any of this. Ours is the one country that has tried — that continues to try — to treat people fairly and enable opportunity. We struggle, we fail, we get back up and we keep trying.
Joe Barrera says critical race theory is “…the only movement that in the long term has any chance of success in the battle of against racism.” From the theory we can educate and become woke to our inherent failings, create new governmental programs, change laws …and all will be better.
Quoting Shelby Steele: “America has changed. We’re not the racist, segregated society we were back then. Minority students have every kind of opportunity to flourish in American life.”
More than in any country that has ever existed, individuals with industry and intellect have equal opportunity to realize success and “flourish.” It cannot and should not be guaranteed as a matter of “equity,” which only discounts the worth of the individual. Barrera’s effort to embrace the finer points of critical race theory is just another dressed up pathway to divide us and rationalize the bizarre agenda our political leaders have embraced.
Nonsense.
Matt A. Coleman
Colorado Springs
Update on remarkable child advocate
On May 18, 2018, your paper published a front page story entitled, “Following the Golden Rule”. The story featured Ruth Woods, then 93, and her idea to reward children in elementary school who followed the Golden Rule, to help others as they wanted to be helped.
Over the years, awards and certificates were made or purchased by seniors at Brookdale Skyline, where Ruth lived. Over 40 children at Midland Elementary School in D-11 received these awards. Plans to expand the awards to more schools in the district were put on hold with the COVID pandemic.
Ruth also wrote, “The Golden Rule: Helping Our Children with Learning Disabilities and Hurt Feelings” for teachers and parents to help them understand the way it felt to be different and who have a hard time learning in school.
She had a strong desire to help those who learn in different ways be accepted and honored for feelings of empathy.
Ruth passed away Friday, May 29, at the Palisades Park at Broadmoor Park.
Mollie Williams
Colorado Springs
Penalizing law-abiding gun owners
I am not a gun owner but strongly disagree with Dan Gaskill’s characterization of gun owners concerned about their Second Amendment rights as irrational compared to his “fear of guns.” In our country today, arson, looting, and rioting are described as “peaceful protests,” there are calls to defund or eliminate the police, rogue district attorneys backed financially by George Soros free violent felons and prosecute citizens for defending their property, and state and local officials who violated their oaths are being challenged in the courts for discarding the rights of the citizens they supposedly represent and ignoring the Constitution during the pandemic.
Is it any wonder that people feel the need for security provided by their guns when other forces are doing everything they can to abolish or weaken the institutions designed to provide that security? Maybe that is what Mr. Gaskill’s fears should really be about.
Part of the solution to gun violence and mass shootings should be to prevent criminals and people with mental issues access to firearms. I don’t understand why it is necessary to penalize millions of law-abiding, peaceful gun owners when they are not the cause of the problem.
There is also a move in our country to censor those who don’t agree with our views or ideas. That is dangerous, and I was disappointed to see the writer criticize The Gazette for publishing the referenced article. How do you solve anything when you can’t exchange views from the different sides? Or maybe we just don’t care about doing that any longer.
I bet in North Korea that one does not have to worry about his neighbors’ weapons. It is because the government has the weapons. That is kind of like a police state, and we should be wary of extolling the virtues of such.
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs