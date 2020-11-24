Virus will not go away on its own
Eight months have passed since Colorado’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, and despite various efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we now find ourselves at a critical and worrisome juncture of the pandemic in our state and community.
As Chief Medical Officer of Centura-Porter Adventist Hospital, I am a daily witness to both the severity of this illness as well as the heroism of our incredible caregivers who continue to give of themselves to care for the ill and nurture the health of our community. COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on Denver and surrounding communities, and we must work together to reverse the dangerous course on which we find ourselves today.
When it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19, there are several easy and effective steps each of us — as compassionate and empathetic members of our community — must take for the collective benefit of one another. First, wear a face covering over your mouth and nose whenever you are outside of your home. Second, practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet between you and others. This includes avoiding indoor gatherings with people who are not part of your household. Third, wash your hands frequently. Fourth, stay home if you’re sick or not feeling well. If you have questions about your health, please reach out to your primary care provider, and never hesitate to seek medical attention in the event of an emergency.
At Porter, we have adequate staffing and resources to safely care for our community and continue to work tirelessly on behalf of the health and safety of our caregivers and patients.
Like you, we are eager to move past this pandemic and the impact it has had on our professional and personal lives, as well as on our broader Denver community. But as the current increase of COVID-19 cases is demonstrating, this virus will not go away on its own, especially in the absence of a major breakthrough in testing, treatments, and an approved, widely distributed vaccine. Only through a shared re-commitment to mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing and personal responsibility will we flatten the curve and return to a thriving, healthy community — the community we all want and deserve.
Patricia Howell, MD
Denver
Best care possible for elderlyOn behalf of Juniper Village-The Spearly Center senior living community, I would like to express my utmost gratitude for our entire Spearly Center team.
Because of their compassion, selflessness, acts of kindness and dedication, our residents are thriving in spite of the pandemic. Every associate here truly makes a difference, and enriches the lives of those they serve. I am honored to work with such an incredible, multi-faceted team.
We on the team are also especially grateful this Thanksgiving for our community’s support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and we look forward to providing continued service in the Denver community by offering the best care possible for our elderly.
Susan Pappas, Juniper Village/ The Spearly Center
Denver
Correct unfair practices
Your editorial on Trump conceding the election fails to deal with the most important issue (“It’s time for Trump to concede and move on,” Nov. 23). Republicans were systematically excluded from observing the vote count in parts of Nevada and Pennsylvania. How do you gather evidence if you are not allowed in the room? This unfair practice needs to be corrected regardless of who wins the election.
Hank Brown
Denver
Keep registration rolls updated
Beth Hendrix’s column was very helpful in helping me understand the procedures in place for robust mail in ballot security (“Is mail-in voting safe?” Dec. 22).
I have recently read a piece where Judicial Watch was suing the Colorado Secretary of State for not reviewing the sources of information on voters who had died or moved. And we were sending ballots to those locations. I haven’t seen the outcome of that court case. I would be interested to know the outcome.
I recognize that a person attempting to send in a ballot they had received as a result of changed address would have to be able to duplicate the voter’s signature and would then be open to investigation.
But, it would be well to keep the voter registration rolls as up to date at possible, to minimize the occasions.
James Maiden
Westminster