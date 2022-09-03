Think on the words
The letter written by David Baker regarding a new national anthem pushed my buttons. The song makes no sense to him. Really? Apparently, he has no regard for the meaning behind the words.
The poem was written during the War of 1812, as the Americans were defending Fort McHenry against the British. During this battle, Francis Scott Key was on a boat in the harbor. When the battle ended and the smoke lifted “the flag was still there” flying over the fort. America had won.
Militaristic? Absolutely! We will fight for this country and defend our freedoms. Archaic? Freedom is never archaic. “What’s a rampart”? Look it up!
Singers forget the words? To me, this shows they don’t respect the words enough to learn them and they’re hoping no one will notice. But people do and no one really seems to care. That’s sad.
So the music came from an old English drinking song. What better way to stand up to those who fought us than to use their music for our anthem.
The songs suggested are beautiful but, to me, don’t embrace what this country stands for. You need something that inspires joy and love for this country? Read the poem and think on the words.
Sally Cudrik
Colorado Springs
Lost a leader, stuck with a loser
In a recent article by Jim Heintz (The Associated Press) related to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death, Heintz’s subtitle was, “Leader’s moves led to collapse of Soviet Union, end of Cold War”. The article was referring to the grueling and compromising efforts of Gorbachev and the late President George Bush to bring the world together as brothers and sisters. The subtitle of the article is pathetically inaccurate and misleading.
In no way did Gorbachev’s and Bush’s efforts represent the “collapse” of the Soviet Union. In fact, Gorbachev put it in the most accurate perspective. His stated “I see myself as a man who started the reforms that were necessary for the country and for Europe and the World.” In other words, it was not a “collapse.” It was a reform where two world leaders come together on common grounds to bringing the world together as one and doused the fires and threat of a world war. With the passing of Gorbachev, the Soviet Union lost a great leader and is now stuck with a pathetic loser who is on the verge of collapsing his country.
Wendell “Wayne” Gardner
Colorado Springs
The real seeds of our demise
I read Matt Coleman’s Tuesday letter, “The seeds of our own demise” with great interest.
Calling the Inflation Reduction Acts “irrational” and the student loan forgiveness provision “the latest installment of America’s unalterable drift toward socialism”, Coleman quoted 18th century Scottish thinker Alexander Tytler, who stated that “… the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”
Coleman’s concern about loose fiscal policy is valid, but I disagree with his “drift toward socialism” assessment. Rather than use socialism as a bogeyman, let’s remember that America has been strengthened by many socialist policies — Social Security, public libraries and police forces, municipal power, and so on. Public education, in particular, is what differentiated American enlightenment thinkers from detractors who believed that only royalty and the gentry should participate in government because regular folk were uneducated.
The American anecdote was to educate the populace to create a participatory democratic republic. Socialist policy? Yes. Drift toward socialism? No.
Tytler’s most salient warning is “… always followed by a dictatorship”. Witness the cult of personality in recent years and the many lawmakers (and millions of Americans) who downplay the criminality of the Jan. 6 insurrection and believe, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen.
The seeds of our demise are not the forgiveness of student loans. They are the subversion of dialogue, rational thought and the rule of law.
Steve D’Amico
Colorado Springs
New laws make it harder to cheat
In response to Jim Stolz’s comment on Wednesday about the 19 states passing 34 laws “restricting access to voting”. To my knowledge, not one of the laws passed prevents a citizen of the United States from registering to vote or from voting. What the new laws do is make it harder to cheat.
I guess he wants the cheating to continue like that highlighted in the movie “2000 Mules.”
Nancy Murray
Colorado Springs
Not about women’s health
After reading Adele Riffle’s letter in the paper today, I really wonder how people with those beliefs can sleep at night. Abortion is not about my body, my choice. It cannot fall under the auspices of women’s reproductive health. Please! It is nothing more than legalized murder of a human being. It can be nothing else.
There is a political ad running on TV for Sen. Michael Bennett where a lady states she fears for her daughter now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. What does she fear? I don’t get it. Do these people have no morality?
No wonder the world is so messed up. Please, please, please people. Do not vote for Bennett. Help restore some decency and morality to America. That’s why I’m fightin’ mad!
Bob Heffernan
Colorado Springs