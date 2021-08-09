Provision boggles the mind
According to an article in The Gazette on Tuesday, Aug. 3, there is a provision in the $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill of “$350 million over five years for reducing vehicle collision with wildlife.”
How is this going to be accomplished?
Will there be classes for bears, deer, etc., on how to cross the roadway by looking both ways for any traffic? Will there be lines on the roads marked for animals to use when walking from one side of the road to another and they will be advised of where these walkways are?
That just boggles my mind.
There are all kinds of signs on the sides of the roads for drivers to be on the lookout for deer crossings, about being watchful for bears, etc. There are plenty of other projects for which the money could be used, like repairing more roads, bridges, etc. Maybe even pay off some of the enormous debt that the country has accrued. Or, just cut that item out of the bill and save us, the tax payers, some money.
This is just another sign that the people in Congress have lost all sense or reality. If they were spending their own money, I bet that would not be part of the bill.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs
Statistics on healthcare
To “Common Sense Advocate” Steven Bosseler,
As a father of seven, I feel compelled to help you understand the facts. There is a good chance two of your children will not be able to afford medical care and could become bankrupt due to those medical bills. Four of your family will struggle to afford their necessary medicines.
Those are the statistical facts that your anti-universal healthcare common sense should consider.
Dr. Kristine Hembre
Colorado Springs
Taxed for unused service
We just received our Colorado Springs Utilities statement for August for our warehouse. We used 0 utilities (0 CCF) at our location and we were charged $8.08 in taxes for a service that we did not use.
How do you tax someone for a service that they do not use?
Oh wait! We live in Colorado where Democrats take what they want. Welcome to Calirado!
Lew Willey
Colorado Springs
Is the FDA the culprit?
Is the FDA the real culprit here behind full vaccinations and refusals? Why can’t they work harder toward full approval of this life saving vaccine? Distrust of government policies is not a new concept and not entirely without some merit.
Jan Winchell
Monument
Mutations threatening us all
A June 29 article on apnews.com, titled “Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in U.S. are now among unvaccinated”, revealed just how well the sars-cov2 vaccine works. Among people who get infected with COVID, about 99% of deaths are among the unvaccinated, and about 1% of deaths are among the fully vaccinated.
A July 28 article from khn.org, titled “Unraveling the Mysterious Mutations…”, discusses the mutations that make Delta the most dangerous COVID variant to date. That article reveals a fact that everyone must know: mutations occur when the virus spreads from one host to another. That means that anti-vaxxers/anti-maskers are playing Russian Roulette because allowing the virus to spread will inevitably result in new mutations that could be even more dangerous than Delta.
In the words of Dr. William Haseltine from the khn.org article: “Having half the population vaccinated and half unvaccinated and unprotected — that is the exact experiment I would design if I were a devil and trying to design a vaccine-busting virus.”
Edward Arnold
Boulder
Alzheimer’s and COVID-19
Researchers at the AAIC (Alzheimer’s Association International Conference) in Denver discussed the “disturbing trends showing COVID-19 infections leading to lasting cognitive impairment and even Alzheimer’s symptoms.”
Many people with the virus experience short- and/or long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, and cognitive and attention deficits, known as “brain fog.”
The Alzheimer’s Association, along with the World Health Organization, are working as part of a global consortium to evaluate the long-term consequences of COVID-19.
For reference: there are 76,000 Coloradans among 6.2 million people in the U.S. and 50 million globally living with Alzheimer’s. There have been more than 190 million cases of COVID worldwide (with 4 million deaths).
Jim Herlihy
Denver