Only $302 million?
How many know of the recent finding by the ‘Common Sense Institute’, that the recently concluded 2021 Session of our rapacious Legislature will (for 2023) be extracting an extra $302 million in fees and so-called ‘enterprises’ from uninformed Colorado taxpayers and their state’s economy?
Shouldn’t such widespread chicanery have been presented to the voters for their approval, as was originally intended by TABOR (the Taxpayer Bill of Rights)?
Wouldn’t such financial subterfuge, if done by a private entity to its unwitting customers, be deemed ‘embezzlement’?
If unchecked, how much more money will the Legislators siphon off next session?
Isn’t it time to identify the scoundrels responsible for this robbery, and send-them-packing come the next election?
Russell W Haas
Golden
Democracy is best left at homeGazette Editor Vince Bzdek is right, Americans are good at democratizing things. There’s just one problem with his recent column on Jeff Bezos’ rocket ride: Space isn’t a thing, it’s a place (“Americans are good at democratizing things. Space is next,” July 24). This distinction is paramount because Americans are great at democratizing things but remain inept at democratizing places.
Sure, we may have “democratized” education, music, and information. We also democratized railroads through Amtrak, which loses hundreds of millions annually selling tickets to ride the same tracks that made railroad barons multi-billionaires —an example relevant to the construction of “a railroad into space.” Nonetheless, these “democratizations” are irrelevant to installing a regime in unexplored territory.
Why is democracy the one product America cannot successfully export? We can trade access to our military in exchange for democratic behavior (Japan, Germany, Korea, Scandinavia, etc.), but we can’t seem to install democracy.exe on any server without a mainframe collapse (Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.). The prospect of riding a “democratized space railroad” through a “democratic universe” should terrify anyone keen on space tourism. So, what should a space cowboy government look like?
Without any presence of the federal government, the pioneers of the wild west organized themselves around the principle of private property. Mining camps deliberated on issues such as property boundaries independent of any formal government. In many camps, crime only began after the arrival of lawyers and judges (the types of men who run for office). Colorado mining camps became so good at resolving issues peacefully, disputing parties would shop their appeal between camps until they felt justice had prevailed. No democracy, no problems.
When it comes to innovation and exploration, democracy is best left at home. If it invades these new frontiers, it will destroy them. So, what should space pioneers do? Figure it out themselves. The cooperative, capitalistic societies that emerged naturally from Colorado’s mining camps will also emerge in future space colonies, and that’s a good thing. Today’s frontiersmen have the same spirit as those of the mid 1800s; let’s embrace that spirit.
Oswald Andrews
Denver