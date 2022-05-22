Children and bike safety
Pediatricians everywhere have seen children suffer from cuts, scrapes, and broken bones due to bicycle crashes. While most kids walk away from these crashes with minor injuries, sometimes the injuries can be much more serious: devastating head or brain injuries.
Bicycle-related injuries occur commonly during childhood, especially during the warmer months. Every year, more than 220,000 children visit the emergency department with bicycle-related injuries.
That’s more than 600 each day, or 25 every hour. While arms and legs are hurt more frequently, serious head injuries occur in 15% of childhood bicycle-related crashes — highlighting the importance of wearing a bicycle helmet.
The good news is that helmets really do work. Wearing a bike helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 85% and severe brain injury by 88%. Given what we know about helmets ’effectiveness for preventing bike-related head injuries, here are a few other tips for promoting helmet use:
• The right fit is crucial! Check out this fit guide.
• Replace any helmet that is damaged, or was involved in a crash.
• In need of a safe but inexpensive helmet for kids? Check out this website.
• Encourage teens and fellow adults to wear helmets.
May happens to be National Bicycle Safety Month. Let’s ensure our young riders are wearing helmets, which will in turn mean fewer serious head injuries.
As the temperature rises, let’s all warm up to the idea of wearing helmets to keep our children safe from injury.
Alice Burgess, M.D.
Denver
Thanks to tax and spend
Wanted to drop a note to Governor Jared Polis, Mayor Michael Hancock and all of the liberal elected officials and give them a hearty Thank You! You have taken the City of Denver from 14th to the 55th less-liked place to live in the country in one year. This really tells the story how these officials have run our government.
Their tax and spend policy have really been successful. Along with growing the size of State government and bureaucracy that goes along with-it. Denver and state have the 7th highest inflation rate in the country.
Trig Travis
Aurora