An angrier place
What an interesting day in The Gazette Aug. 24! So much to take in and digest. First, and foremost, once again the Denver Public School (DPS) Board continues to be a focus for the editorials because the board continues to fail to provide for the education and wellbeing of the DPS student body, and instead gives priority to the board members and their self-importance. Shame on you DPS....why are all of you still on the board? Thank you Eric Sondermann and Alan Gottlieb for continuing to berate the DPS board as a whole for their failure to the students and the community.
Now Aurora Public Schools (APS)has joined the community of idiotic school systems with a video that encourages the student body to not contact the police if they witness any sort discrimination or violence upon another student. What the hell are they thinking?
And lastly, concerning the new RTD Chief of Police. He has obviously not ridden a train or a bus yet to see first hand what actually goes on. rode the light rail for two years commuting from home to the downtown area between 2018 and 2021 and while the majority of the time the ride was usually quiet there were occasions when vagrants would be on board, making messes, stinking up the cars, badgering the passengers, and sometimes getting aggressive and threatening. It seemed that toward the middle of 2020 the unauthorized riders became more bold and aggressive, even toward the few officers that occasionally showed up to patrol the train. I understand that officers can’t be everywhere all the time, and that their job is made difficult enough with staffing shortages and budget constraints. But there has to be something done about the trouble makers that are more bold and aggressive than to offer them services and ignore the problem of their attitude and apparent belief that they are somehow entitled to cause problems. Besides, if you ask police personnel they will tell you that the majority of these trouble makers refuse any kind of services that are offered. The world as a whole is becoming an angrier place and I don’t understand why.
Tom Guenther
Denver
Voice of common sense
It’s unfortunate that Paul Pazen is retiring from the Denver Police Department. He has been a voice of common sense and logical thinking for Denver. Because of the times Pazen has done a stellar job trying to find some balance between keeping the people of Denver safe and the liberals don’t hold anyone accountable for their actions policies.
How refreshing it would be to have a new Mayor with 30 years of experience working on the streets of Denver. Paul has the knowledge and experience to know what policies work and policies that don’t work. Let’s face it, the feel good, failed policies the ex-mayor and city council have put on the books needs to be reevaluated for any success.
If Paul runs for Mayor, the voters of Denver need to elect him to clean up the city.
Trig Travis
Aurora