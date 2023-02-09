Looking to give ice fishing a try but need some help from an expert? Colorado Parks and Wildlife is giving you a chance to learn about this winter outdoor recreation activity in Colorado's highest-elevation city.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is set to host a free ice fishing clinic at Leadville's Hayden Meadows Reservoir on February 18 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. All ages are welcome, but those over 15 must own a valid fishing license.

All gear is provided, though participants can use their own gear if they prefer.