An organized crime hit on Denver Police Detective George Klein was as shocking 104 years ago as it would be today. Today, the Denver Police Museum, the Denver Police Department, the Mizel Museum, the Rocky Mountain Jewish Historical Society, and Beck Archives will observe the 104th anniversary of Detective Klein’s death by placing a memorial sign at the corner of 14th Avenue and Newton Street to honor his service and sacrifice. He was ambushed at that location near his home as he returned home from work.

Klein is one of 77 Denver police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1859. He was the first of two officers targeted for assassination by organized crime during the Prohibition Era. The other officer was Patrolman Richie Rose in 1921. In both cases, their murderers were not apprehended, and no one was ever held accountable.

Like so many stories of the past, the tragic story of George Klein reflects our country, state, and community at the time, and offers important lessons still applicable today. With his family, Klein as a young boy, immigrated to the United States from Russia in 1893, settling in New York City. Klein’s father contracted tuberculosis so the family moved to Denver. As a new Coloradan who proudly became a United States citizen in 1906, George began to build a life for himself. Four years later, he married Rose Prezeant, working hard to join the Denver Police Department in 1909. It continued to be a challenging time for people of Jewish descent, but George courageously pursued his passion for justice, being promoted to detective in 1916 and later being selected as the head of the Bootleg Squad.

The Bootleg Squad was a very demanding position that was fraught with danger. The fact that Klein, with his Jewish heritage, would be appointed to such a high profile and demanding position during this time in our city’s history when the Klu Klux Klan was aggressively pursuing power and influence in the West, speaks volumes about his abilities, honesty, integrity, and courage.

On Monday, June 9, 1919, a turn of unexpected events occurred that would ultimately lead to the assassination of Detective Klein. Klein and another Bootleg Squad detective named George Schneider went to a soft drink parlor at 40th and Pecos to investigate reported liquor sales. The parlor was in North Denver, in a neighborhood that was predominately an Italian-American community. When they arrived, one of the brothers who operated the parlor, later identified as a 24-year-old World War I veteran named Jerry Corbetta, ran out the back. Klein went after him with his gun in hand. Seconds later a single shot was fired from Klein’s revolver, striking, and killing Corbetta. Klein insisted it was unintentional and happened only because he stumbled, causing the gun to accidentally discharge.

Regardless, Klein was arrested and charged with Corbetta’s death.

A few days later, a coroner’s jury met and ruled the shooting was in the “line of duty” and Klein was released on bond pending a trial.

A raucous mob of 4,000 people descended on City Hall and were met by 150 officers who had been hastily assembled to keep order. Fortunately, Chief Armstrong was able to reason with leaders in the crowd and it dispersed peacefully.

However, not everyone listened to reason.

On Friday, Aug. 29, Klein returned home after his shift at the central station located at 14th and Larimer. Suddenly, a gunman sprang from cover and fired a sawed-off shotgun directly at Klein, wounding him in the torso, legs, and arm. Klein’s distraught wife came running out of the house, cradling her husband in her arms until emergency personnel arrived. Succumbing to his significant injuries, Klein died at Denver County Hospital at 4:41 am.

What strikes me most about this tragic story is how easily it could be found in newspapers today. Several families including the Kleins and the Corbettas suffered grievous losses that would affect them for generations to come. Today, judgments and verdicts determined in the court of public opinion — with no understanding or regard for the judicial system that governs a society built on laws designed to protect its citizens — follow the same malicious attitude prevalent in years past.

Too many of our citizens do not respect and appreciate the sacrifices made by those who stand between us and violent crime. While accountability and transparency are critical to all interactions between the public and our law enforcement agencies, we are sometime too quick to misjudge our military veterans and first responders, who as human beings act courageously in desperate situations and sometimes make, on rare occasions mistakes.

To serve the best interests of all involved, we must work together to strengthen and improve our current systems to promote safe communities while protecting the rights of our citizens and supporting our first responders.

We are all aware of the challenges our communities and country face. It is time to work together to create the solutions that allow us to move forward, forgiving each other for the transgressions of the past to build a future worthy of yesterday’s sacrifices. Now is the time.

Michael Hesse, a civic activist and history enthusiast, is president of the Denver Police Museum. He served as an appointee of President George H. W. Bush and as a chief of staff to two members of Congress.