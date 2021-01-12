A multiple Olympic medal-winning swimmer and Colorado Springs real estate agent was part of a pro-Trump riot that forced its way into the Capitol building last Wednesday, according to reports from the New York Times and the Washington Post.
The swimming website SwimSwam reported Monday that Klete Keller was captured on a video posted by the conservative outlet Townhall. The Times and the Post confirmed the story on Tuesday.
The video shows a man wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket, towering over a crowd of Trump supporters who were clashing with Capitol police inside the building's rotunda. A facial covering hangs down around his neck, leaving his face exposed. SwimSwam reported that former coaches and teammates have identified the tall, bearded man as the 38-year-old Keller, who is listed as 6 feet, 6 inches tall.
The Times report said Keller’s associates knew him as an avid Trump supporter and were not surprised by his presence at the protest that turned violent. Keller reportedly expressed his support of the president on his social media accounts, which have been deleted.
The video does not show Keller engaging in any violence or theft. Several people who were in the building are now facing federal charges.
Repeated attempts to reach Keller for comment were unsuccessful.
Colorado Springs real estate agency Hoff & Leigh confirmed Keller is employed there, and a cached version of the company website identifies Keller as a broker associate with the agency.
As a member of the Olympic swimming team, Keller appeared in three Games, winning medals in all three. He won gold in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games as part of the 4x200-meter relay team that included Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.
Neither USA Swimming nor the U.S. Olympic Committee responded to requests for comment.