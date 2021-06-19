Where Colorado lacks sandy beaches and ocean waves is made up in mountain lakes and rivers. On Friday, we gave you five places to go paddle boarding in the mountains of Colorado. Here are five more.
Author’s Note: Some spots in this list require an entrance fee. Lifeguards may not be employed or always on duty at some of these places to paddleboard. Prepare for cold water and avoid shock by wearing a wetsuit or drysuit. Always wear a Personal Flotation Device, which is required by law at most bodies of water in Colorado.
6. Rampart Reservoir — Woodland Park
Open May to October each year, Rampart Reservoir is nestled in the mountains between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park. Paddle boarding on this reservoir rewards paddlers with one of the best views of Pikes Peak. There are plenty of inlets to explore throughout Rampart Reservoir.
7. Quail Lake — Colorado Springs
Those looking for urban paddling boarding need search no further than Quail Lake in Colorado Springs. This small city lake is great for sunrise or sunset paddles, as well as those new to paddle boarding.
8. Arkansas River — Salida
Some experienced paddleboarders flock to the Arkansas River, where they can try the Colorado version of surfing. River surfing is possible in downtown Salida where water breaks are made for those on the water to ride.
9. North Star Nature Preserve — Aspen
One relatively undisturbed paddle boarding destination is North Star Nature Preserve in Aspen. This area requires users keep any noise at a minimum, giving the space a serene and natural setting. The North Star flows gently through a meadow where various animals can sometimes be spotted, including moose.
Author’s Note: North Star Nature Preserve is a designated quiet zone. Visitors are not allowed to stop anywhere along the river except at The Beach and can only exit at South Gate and the pedestrian bridge. Floaters must stop and exit the river at the pedestrian bridge. Read more regulations here.
10. South Catamount Reservoir — Pikes Peak
South Catamount Reservoir is nestled on Pikes Peak, giving paddle boarders a front row view of the 14,115-foot mountain. The fresh mountain waters and dense wooded forest make for an ultimate Colorado paddling adventure.