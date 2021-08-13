A Federal Bureau of Investigations task force and Denver police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Denver Wells Fargo Wednesday afternoon.
The robbery took place at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo bank at 1777 West 38th Avenue, investigators said. The man involved in the robbery walked into the bank and presented a note to a teller demanding money, police said in a Wednesday press release, but didn’t flash a weapon.
Investigators are looking for a 6-foot white man with a medium build between 35 and 50 years old. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hat with an orange ‘O’ visible on the front, a blue and gray long-sleeved T-shirt and green sweatpants.
“Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the above description,” investigators said in a Friday release. “Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.”
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbery, investigators said, should call the Federal Bureau of Investigations Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171, or anonymously report their information by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. To claim the reward, tipsters will need to call the Crime Stoppers’ tip line.