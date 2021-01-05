Coronavirus is again surging in Colorado's Front Range, if toilets are a telltale, potentially foretelling a post-holiday rise in cases.
Wastewater in large swaths of the Denver metro, Boulder, northern Colorado Springs and Pueblo West is seeing an increase in levels of the virus, shed by infected individuals via stool, according to data released by the state. Levels in those areas are up from all-time lows, or near all-time lows, in December. In the case of Pueblo West and Loveland, the rise is so steep that the rise between the two latest data points is near vertical.
Wastewater data mirrors rates of confirmed positives throughout the state, which are headed upward yet again. On Monday the state saw 3,246 new cases reported, up from 1,980 cases the day prior. As of Tuesday the state's seven-day new diagnoses graph showed a rise in cases rather than the "high plateau" previously referenced by state officials.
Percent positivity was up Tuesday as well, with approximately 8% of COVID tests in the state returning positive, up a holiday-season low of 6% in late December. The World Health Organization recommended a rate of no higher than 5% in communities wishing to reopen this spring.
"Case counts and test positivity have both been on the rise over the last week, raising concern about a holiday-related rise," Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, told The Gazette on Tuesday.
If B.1.1.7 — the new, more transmissible variant of COVID recently discovered in Europe — is circulating widely within the state, "perhaps it could be contributing as well," Samet said.
State officials on Tuesday did not respond to repeated requests for data on the new variant, including whether new confirmed or possible cases had been located, and if so, how many.
Last week state officials announced that the United States’ first confirmed case of the variant and a second potential case are members of the Colorado National Guard who were deployed to a nursing home in Simla to assist with staffing in the wake of an outbreak. The confirmed positive case is a man in his 20s with no travel history or close contacts, state officials said.
On Monday 33 Colorado counties transitioned from "red" on the state's COVID warning dial to "orange" at the behest of Gov. Jared Polis, who requested that the state health department make the move last week. His request came just hours after the state's first press conference regarding the arrival of the variant to the state and country. The change allowed indoor dining again at restaurants and increased gym capacity, albeit in a limited fashion.
In a social media post last week Polis said the request was a matter of "regional cohesion," citing a statewide drop in cases at the time.
On Monday Colorado College microbiology professor Phoebe Lostroh, whose weekly El Paso County virus predictions have typically fallen within 10% of actual statistics, said she would "feel more comfortable" if counties moved to "orange" once they actually qualified for the change.
Before shifting levels, "I think it's critical that we have restored contact tracing," she said, referencing an announcement on the county health department's website that it is unable to keep up with contact tracing, "and a percent positivity level of less than 5%," the benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization, she said.
As of Tuesday, all but four of Colorado's counties sit in "orange," though the majority of the state belongs in "red," per two-week cumulative incidence rates and thresholds set by the state. The benchmark for "purple," the state's new lockdown category introduced in November, deals not with virus prevalence, but hospital capacity and has nebulous qualifiers.