Erin Bird recently found herself flipping through some floriography.
“Which is the language of flowers. A lot of flowers have symbolic meanings and emotions associated with them,” explained the Denver Botanic Gardens spokeswoman.
“The orchid is a symbol of love and strength. I think that is really appropriate right now.”
And so the annual orchid showcase at Denver’s horticultural oasis must go on.
In-person events have been canceled due to COVID-19. But starting this weekend, the museum has launched a virtual program dedicated to the bright, beloved flowers. It’ll last all week through Friday.
On Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, admirers won’t be able to take in the fragrances as they normally would at Denver Botanic Gardens’ annual orchid celebration, a decade-old tradition. But they’ll be able to enjoy the vast array of shapes, sizes and colors that also make the plants so highly sought.
The variety of species featured will be greater on this web platform, Bird said. The virtual arrangement will grant “more of a behind-the-scenes look at a bunch more rare and extra beautiful orchids from our collection that are otherwise too fragile to have on public display,” she said.
Upwards of 20 types are expected to be exhibited on the museum’s social media channels.
Among them will be the Vanilla imperialis, the eye-catching source of flavoring that grows in tropical Africa. Another will be the Masdevallia veitchiana, found in the high country of Peru, its red and purple petals bursting among the ruins of Machu Picchu. The cinnamon-smelling Lycaste aromatica, native to Mexico and Central America, will also be displayed.
These and more are safely kept in Denver Botanical Gardens’ state-of-the-art greenhouses. Systems controlling light, temperature and humidity mimic the far-away climates of the orchids, explained a blog post last year from Nick Snakenberg, the museum’s associate director of horticulture and curator of tropical collections.
“A bit of advice for you home orchid growers,” he offered. “If your plant is not happy, do a bit of research and change its environment accordingly. Small changes can make a big difference in a plant’s health and happiness.”
More orchid-related blog entries by the museum’s resident experts are planned throughout the week. More care tips will be given as well, including on the museum’s Facebook page, where fans will learn more about orchids native to Colorado.
The fans are indeed many, Bird said.
“I think there’s just something really exotic and unique about (orchids) ... There’s also I think the challenge of them. They don’t like too much moisture or too much light. So the task is kind of exciting for people, to see if they can keep it and make it bloom again.
“And also,” she added, “in the dreariness of winter, they’re just so colorful and happy. People really enjoy looking at them.”