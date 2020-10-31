What if we put Jeff Bezos, with his "customer obsession" business principle, in charge of voting? What if the mantra, “Put the customer first,” became the mantra of our politics, “Put the voter first?”
Well, meet the Jeff Bezos of voting, Amber McReynolds, aka the “Leading Lady of Vote-by-Mail.”
In case you hadn’t noticed, America has revolutionized the way it votes this year, and the leader of that revolution lives right here in Colorado.
Thanks in many ways to McReynolds' crusade, which began seven years ago when she helped Colorado become a leader in mail-in voting, 90 million people have already voted — BEFORE ELECTION DAY.
Instrumental in that paradigm shift to early voting has been a group called the National Vote at Home Institute, led by McReynolds, the former director of elections for Denver.
These are Amber’s Waves of Voters, really.
“It’s a huge success,” McReynolds says of early voting, which expanded exponentially this year as demand for safe ways to vote during COVID-19 erupted. “Since I left Denver (elections commission) this has been our focus, expanding options to vote by mail across the country.”
When COVID-19 hit, McReynolds literally wrote a national vote-by-mail plan, based on Colorado’s model. By mid-March, the Vote at Home Institute had published the proposal and sent it to election officials in all 50 states.
McReynolds's phone started ringing off the hook. Her team has now had a direct impact on how officials in 37 states — both Democratic and Republican — and Washington, D.C., have changed their systems this year.
“We went from five states going into 2020 to now, 10 jurisdictions — nine states plus Washington, D.C. — that are in fact sending a ballot to every elector,” said McReynolds. “And then all of these other states have massively expanded, and our organization has worked with more than 30 states this year, either on the policy front or on the implementation front.” On Friday, Texas' 9 million mail-in votes exceeded the state's entire turnout for 2016.
Her solution to electoral turmoil during COVID-19 has been pretty simple: Do what Colorado did. Create automatic or same-day registration options, deliver ballots to people’s doors and allow them to be returned by mail or in person via a voting center or a ballot drop box. Or allow them to vote in person, if they want. In other words, give them control of how they do it. Put voters first.
“I've said for years that we have to focus on who votes — and making their experience awesome — and not who wins,” McReynolds said. “And I'm convinced that a lot of policymakers like to play games with the rules because they want to try to tilt the scale in their favor. And it's weird that the players in the game are also the ones that are designing the rules of engagement. I mean, it'd be like the Broncos deciding what the rules are for each of their football games, which wouldn't be fair. Right?”
Because of its embrace of mail-in voting, Colorado has been a national leader in turnout for years. So, McReynolds thinks the massive early voting across the country this year means we’re headed to record voter turnout in this election.
“Whenever mail ballots go up in terms of the percentage of use by voters, turnout goes up," McReynolds said. "We have a record number of mail ballots that have been requested in this cycle. So I absolutely think that will contribute to the high turnout that we're gonna see this year because voters had more days, more options, safer, more convenient, more accessible opportunities than what they've had in the past."
Colorado is indeed a testament to the safety of mail-in voting. A study by the conservative Heritage Foundation shows nine instances of voter fraud out of millions of ballots cast since Colorado adopted universal vote-by-mail in 2013.
I asked McReynolds if early voting will mean we’ll know a final result on Election Day. Her answer wasn’t what I expected.
“Well, I think first and foremost, there's never been a certified result on election night. It's always been unofficial results because there's a process post-Election Day to process military and overseas ballots that often come in after Election Day. So it's a myth that we've ever had a certified result." Every state in the country has a law that protects post-Election-Day vote counting.
You're still likely to hear television stations calling races on election night before results are fully in, of course, a practice that McReynolds thinks should be retired.
"This is sort of an example where the media kind of has to catch up with what voters have done, too. Because this idea of calling races based on exit polling is a pretty outdated concept, given the number of people that are casting ballots prior to Election Day." She means exit polls won't accurately reflect the trends of people who voted early, by mail.
Despite early voting, McReynolds expects long lines at polling places because of the high interest in this election, so she isn't confident we'll know the result on Election Day. Certainly we won't know the official result.
But McReynolds does think people will be hooked on early voting from here on out.
"I think, absolutely, a lot of this is gonna be made permanent." She believes voters in most states are discovering just what Coloradans have, that they treasure the extra time and flexibility of mail-in voting.
"A lot of people that have always voted in person in polling places have said we lose the community aspect with mail," McReynolds said. "And I'm like, 'No, you don't.' It's actually better because now you can engage with your family and with your friends. You can talk over a longer period of time. You can organize events around it. You're not stuck with this government-assigned polling-place mantra on one day."
McReynolds points to her own kids as an example of the power of voting at home. "I'm a single mom with a 7 and 9 year old and literally every time my ballot comes every election, they're like, 'Mom, where are we gonna work on your ballot?' I literally sit down with them every single election. And they ask me things like, 'Mom, what does the governor do? How do you look up all these judges? And what is this ballot issue about?' Sometimes they'll ask me questions like 'Mom, what do you know about the homeless issue in Denver?' We've had long conversations about who makes decisions around those sorts of things."
It was working with kids — college kids — that got her interested in vote reform in the first place.
"Even before I moved to Denver, I worked for a nonprofit, nonpartisan group in 2004 during the presidential election in Iowa, and our project was really about increasing and improving civic engagement among college students and on college campuses. And what I found in that work was that there are a ton of barriers in the process. The rules are confusing, the deadlines don't make sense. And, frankly, none of the voting process has ever been designed with a voter first mentality."
She decided then and there to become the Jeff Bezos of voting.
"Is has definitely been my life's work," she adds. "I feel like in a lot of ways, my entire career prepared me to be in a spot to help all of these states — in a big way."