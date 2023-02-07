Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently took to Twitter to share tips about ice safety (with help from Elbert, their bighorn sheep mascot).

Here are five tips they shared, along with three more that can also be helpful.

Step 1: Check conditions before you go out

One great way to check conditions is to contact the entity that manages a given lake directly. By connecting with a ranger or other local expert, you'll be able to learn more about ice at a certain location before you get there.

Step 2: Use the 'buddy system'

By having a buddy with you, someone will be there to notice if you fall into the ice, also able to help.

When on ice with another person, it's important to space out to prevent both people falling into the ice together. It's also worth noting that running to save a friend isn't the best option, as this might mean falling in yourself and further complicating the situation. Instead, use safety tools to help them from a distance (more on that below) and if you can't, get in contact with someone that can.

Step 3: Check ice thickness – don't throw rocks, instead drill holes

In general, ice needs to be at least four inches thick and of solid consistency to support a walking human. Looking to take a pick-up truck onto the ice? Then you'll be looking for an ice depth of at least 12 to 15 inches – again, of good quality ice. One great way to check for ice depth is with a drill. Create a test hole and keep doing it at least every 30 feet.

Note that it's also important to keep an eye out for signs that ice might be dangerous. If ice appears old, slushy, or crusty, it may not be as strong as new ice. Partially submerged items can also be a sign of ice weakness in the surrounding area. White ice tends to be bad, whereas clear ice tends to be better. No ice is 100 percent safe.

Step 4: Have a safety kit, complete with ice picks, a whistle, and rope

Having safety gear that you know how to use can help you escape the icy water, also able to help you rescue someone in need from a distance. Special hand picks are made to help someone in the water get a grip on the slick and icy surface around them, with special rope bags also sold that make throwing a rope to someone from a distance easier. The whistle is also important, as this can be effective at making others aware of the situation.

Step 5: Have fun

But wait, there's more.

While those five tips were the only ones that got promoted by Elbert the bighorn sheep, here are three more that you'll also find helpful.

Bonus Tip 1: Know how to get out of the icy water

First – don't panic. That can be difficult, but know that you've probably got a couple minutes to escape the icy water, not seconds. It's cold, but keep your cool and follow proper safety steps.

Getting into a sort of horizontal floating position and trying to kick yourself out of the water can be effective. This is even easier if you've got the aforementioned ice picks to aid in traction.

Bonus Tip 2: Disperse your weight

Standing up immediately once out of the icy water can mean breaking more ice and falling back in. Instead, try to distribute your weight across a wider surface, sliding on your stomach or rolling to safety.

Bonus Tip 3: Warm yourself up

Once back to safety, focus on warming yourself up to avoid hypothermia. Seek shelter and remove wet clothes. Keep moving to keep the blood flowing. Drink warm beverages.