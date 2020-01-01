CHICAGO • Over a year ago, Woody Kaplan, a major Democratic donor and longtime Deval Patrick supporter, helped the former governor plan his potential presidential bid.
“The game plan was really simple: Put him in one living room in each of the 99 counties in Iowa, and those people would discover the magic,” Kaplan said. “He would’ve won Iowa.”
But the former Massachusetts governor balked — deciding to focus on his wife’s battle with cancer. By the time he jumped into the race in mid-November, after his wife was pronounced cancer-free, he was months behind his Democratic rivals and in need a new game plan.
“They’re going to have to catch that magic — not in person, but in other ways,” Kaplan said.
Patrick is struggling to find those ways. In the six weeks since he jumped into an already packed primary, he hasn’t registered in polling in the critical early nominating states. He hasn’t qualified for the nationally televised debates. Unlike another latecomer to the race, Michael Bloomberg, Patrick doesn’t have the campaign cash or personal fortune to blanket television screens with advertising.
And while his competitors are staging rallies and town halls, Patrick is still holding the kind of small, intimate events — a business tour here, a roundtable with local leaders and advocates there — that other candidates held months ago.
Ask those close to Patrick what he needs to do in the presidential race, and the word “magic” comes up, again and again. Patrick’s reputation is built on his charm and oratorical skills in groups big and small, an appeal that powered his surprise victory over more seasoned politicians in the 2006 Massachusetts governor’s race. But it’s far from clear that such “magic” can make up for lost time in a presidential campaign.
“Governor Patrick’s model for the campaign is a deep, long, person-to-person effort,” said John Walsh, who ran Patrick’s 2006 campaign and worked with him on strategy for his 2020 presidential run over a year ago. “That’s mostly a long-term play. So they’re going to have to figure out how to accelerate that.”