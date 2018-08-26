Nowhere in fantasy football is it more important to know your league's scoring than when it comes to selecting a defense.
If your league penalizes you for points against and rewards points for return yards, you want a defense that is actually good in real life and forces teams to go 3-and-out.
If your league has no scoring for points against and rewards more fantasy points for turnovers and sacks, you want a defense that is going to be on the field a lot and participates in shootouts (think Green Bay and Kansas City).
I like to stream defenses and play matchups. By streaming I mean that I don't draft a solid defense and just try to play matchups each week. I drop and add defenses after waivers. I usually only carry one defense on my roster and I use a low pick on it. That is based on the scoring on the league's I am in.
If you are in to streaming defenses Washington, Detroit and Baltimore have solid matchups in Week 1.
The Broncos, who signed Adam "Pacman" Jones are an intriguing defense to own. I usually like to get defenses that get sacks. Interceptions, touchdowns and fumbles vary too much year-to-year for me to use as a reliable metric, so I use sacks. If a defense constantly gets to the quarterback, it will create interceptions and fumbles and touchdowns.
Surprisingly the Broncos had only 33 sacks last season and ranked 22nd in the NFL. Obviously this was a concern to the front office and the addition of Bradley Chubb should help Denver put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Unfortunately for owners who want to have the Broncos' defense on their fantasy team - they will have to pay up to get them since we live in Colorado. I'd advise passing on the Broncos and waiting for a defense, but if you like getting a defense early here are The Gazette's rankings:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams - Wade Phillips seems to always produce a top defense.
Tennessee Titans
Philadelphia Eagles
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots - When they get the lead, they get a lot of fantasy stats.
Chicago Bears
Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers
Washington Redskins
Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Oakland Raiders - Khalil Mack situation is one to monitor. They could be even worse than this ranking.
Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers
Seattle Seahawks
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins - Might be on the field the majority of games if the offense stays in a funk.
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers