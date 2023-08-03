WASHINGTON (WE) Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) wasn't mincing words during a three-day campaign swing in New Hampshire.

Pushing a tough candidate persona, DeSantis said he would gut the number of employees working for the federal government. “We’re going to have all of these deep state people, you know, we are going to start slitting throats on day one,”

DeSantis said on Sunday, if he were elected president in 2024. He also declared that, as president, Mexican drug cartels were going to be “shot stone-cold dead."

DeSantis made the comments at a barbecue campaign event hosted by former Sen. Scott Brown. The governor is in the middle of a campaign reset following weeks of his campaign facing financial problems. On Monday, he unveiled a “Declaration of Economic Independence,” a 10-point plan, in New Hampshire that touched on helping the middle class and small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, among other actions.

Not everyone accepted DeSantis's use of violent rhetoric. Olivia Troye, a former Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, said DeSantis was no different than former President Donald Trump.