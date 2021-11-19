The Denver Nuggets will play without superstar center Nikola Jokic for the second time in 16 games to start the season.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone announced pregame that Jokic, who started the day as questionable with a right wrist sprain, would not play Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Jokic left the court a few minutes early in Thursday’s frustrating loss to the 76ers. Both Malone and Jokic downplayed any potential injury postgame.
“I don’t think this is anything that is a long-term situation, but we’ll have to wait and see,” Malone said pregame.
Jokic also missed the 101-98 win over the Indiana Pacers while serving a one-game suspension for an altercation with Miami’s Markieff Morris in Denver’s previous game.