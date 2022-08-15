U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado, attended the funeral service for fallen El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery on Monday. He was one of several officials in attendance who spoke of Peery.

Lamborn said he and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy placed a statement into the Congressional Record regarding Peery. The Congressional Record is the official record of the proceedings and debates of Congress.

The records are presented on the House floor to represent heroism, honor the work or sacrifice of community leaders, and memorialize those actions permanently, according to Lamborn.

"Andrew was a great asset to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Bakersfield Police Department," Lamborn said. "[He] showed his commitment to the department with enthusiasm and dedication."

Lamborn said Peery is remembered as a man of principle and honor.