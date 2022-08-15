Colorado Springs firefighters from Station 9 salute the hearse carrying the body of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery from their ladder truck parked on the Filmore Street overpass as the procession drives south on Interstate 25 to the El Paso County Sheriff's office Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Colorado Springs. Peery was killed Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting in the Security-Widefield area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies pay their respect to Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church for the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies pay their respect to Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church for the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
Jerilee Bennett
Ashleigh Montoya and her four children -- ranging from 2 to 8 years old -- show up to support the funeral procession for slain El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery on Monday.
O'Dell Isaac/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
From as far away as Texas and California, police and law enforcement officers gathered to pay their respects to a man who many say was the definition of a hero.
El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in a shooting that left two others dead last week. His memorial was held Monday at New Life Church, where family and colleagues offered a view into his life.
A procession down Interstate 25 followed the memorial and concluded at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in downtown Colorado Springs.
Peery is survived by his wife Meghan and two children.
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
The mounted patrol from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Dept. and Sheriff Bill Elder escort the hearse carrying the body of El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Dep. Andrew Peery to New Life Church for the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
The hearse carrying the body of El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Dep. Andrew Peery arrives at New Life Church for the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
Members of police and fire departments from around the country enter New Life Church before the start of the memorial service for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder salutes as pallbearers carry the coffin of Deputy Andrew Peery into the New Life Church before the start of the memorial service Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Peery was killed Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting in the Security-Widefield area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies act as pall bearers to carry the flag draped coffin of Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church for the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies pay their respect to Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church for the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
A couple of members of the Colorado Springs Police Dept. bow their heads and pay their respects to Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church for the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
Colorado Springs firefighters from Station 9 watch from their ladder truck on the Filmore Street overpass as a procession following the hearse with body of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery drives south on Interstate 25 to the El Paso County Sheriff's office Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Colorado Springs. Peery was killed Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting in the Security-Widefield area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Emergency vehicles follow the hearse carrying the body of El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery south on Interstate 25 to the El Paso County Sheriff's office Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Colorado Springs. Peery was killed Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting in the Security-Widefield area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
An honor guard from the Colorado Springs Police Dept. fire a twenty-one gun salute for Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church during the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
A procession starts towards downtown for Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church after the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
Vietnam Veteran John Duran salutes for the procession for Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church after the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
Pall bearers from the EPSO carry out the casket of Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church after the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
A small memorial sits next to the road as a procession starts towards downtown for Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church after the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Members of police and fire departments from around the country enter New Life Church before the start of the memorial service for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
A couple of members of the Colorado Springs Police Dept. bow their heads and pay their respects to Dep. Andrew Peery at New Life Church for the deputy’s funeral on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Dep. Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7 while responding to a shooting scene.
Jerilee Bennett
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Emergency vehicles follow the hearse carrying the body of El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery south on Interstate 25 to the El Paso County Sheriff's office Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Colorado Springs. Peery was killed Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting in the Security-Widefield area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
Jerilee Bennett
His brother, Matthew Peery, offered an insight into the kind of man Andrew Peery was, highlighting his competitive spirit. Both served in the Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom, but only Andrew was able to complete a combat jump.
This earned him a Gold Star on his paratrooper jump wings, also called a "mustard stain."
"And I didn't have the Gold Star, but boy did he have the Gold Star," Matthew said. "We were at a restaurant one day and he goes 'you want a mustard stain?' and I say 'yeah, but I didn't earn it.' He grabbed the mustard bottle and dumped the whole bottle on my arm, and he goes 'now you've got your mustard stain.'"
Matthew said since that incident he would attempt to always be the first into a restaurant to avoid accumulating further mustard stains.
Peery joined the Army after graduating from high school in 2001. He served from 2001 until he was medically discharged in 2013 as a staff sergeant. After his 12 years of military service, Peery began to serve his community, joining the Bakersfield Police Department.
He would ultimately transfer to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in 2016, where he would work until his death.
Sheriff Bill Elder said he was trying his best to find the words to adress the pain that the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was feeling. He said he was "at a loss" for those words.
"We honor Andrew today for his friendship, his committment, and his service," Elder said. "Andrew embodied service before self. He embraced it. That is why his ultimate sacrifice means so much: His service, and his sacrifice were for a purpose far greater than himself."
Elder said these traits are what the Sheriff's Office will miss the most. He said the loss of Peery was more than a loss of a team member: it was the loss of a good man.
"This county, this state, this country, lost a good man," He said. "I can think of no truer definition of a hero."
The police chief of the Bakersfield Police Department, Greg Terry, made the almost 1,200-mile journey from California to attend the memorial. Andrew served in the Bakersfield Police Department from 2014-2016, and continued in a long tradition of service.
"I am so sorry for your loss," Terry said. "And nothing that can be said today will take that pain away."
According to Terry, Peery graduated from the Bakersfield police academy on Aug. 15, 2014 — exactly eight years ago.
Terry said he didn't quite know what to make of that fact, and said he spent the past week searching for a meaning.
"We never know the years that we will be given, so we must be diligent and faithful in the time that we are given," he said.