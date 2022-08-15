From as far away as Texas and California, police and law enforcement officers gathered to pay their respects to a man who many say was the definition of a hero.

El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in a shooting that left two others dead last week. His memorial was held Monday at New Life Church, where family and colleagues offered a view into his life.

A procession down Interstate 25 followed the memorial and concluded at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in downtown Colorado Springs.

Peery is survived by his wife Meghan and two children.

His brother, Matthew Peery, offered an insight into the kind of man Andrew Peery was, highlighting his competitive spirit. Both served in the Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom, but only Andrew was able to complete a combat jump.

This earned him a Gold Star on his paratrooper jump wings, also called a "mustard stain."

"And I didn't have the Gold Star, but boy did he have the Gold Star," Matthew said. "We were at a restaurant one day and he goes 'you want a mustard stain?' and I say 'yeah, but I didn't earn it.' He grabbed the mustard bottle and dumped the whole bottle on my arm, and he goes 'now you've got your mustard stain.'"

Matthew said since that incident he would attempt to always be the first into a restaurant to avoid accumulating further mustard stains.

Peery joined the Army after graduating from high school in 2001. He served from 2001 until he was medically discharged in 2013 as a staff sergeant. After his 12 years of military service, Peery began to serve his community, joining the Bakersfield Police Department.

He would ultimately transfer to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in 2016, where he would work until his death.

Sheriff Bill Elder said he was trying his best to find the words to adress the pain that the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was feeling. He said he was "at a loss" for those words.

"We honor Andrew today for his friendship, his committment, and his service," Elder said. "Andrew embodied service before self. He embraced it. That is why his ultimate sacrifice means so much: His service, and his sacrifice were for a purpose far greater than himself."

Elder said these traits are what the Sheriff's Office will miss the most. He said the loss of Peery was more than a loss of a team member: it was the loss of a good man.

"This county, this state, this country, lost a good man," He said. "I can think of no truer definition of a hero."

The police chief of the Bakersfield Police Department, Greg Terry, made the almost 1,200-mile journey from California to attend the memorial. Andrew served in the Bakersfield Police Department from 2014-2016, and continued in a long tradition of service.

"I am so sorry for your loss," Terry said. "And nothing that can be said today will take that pain away."

According to Terry, Peery graduated from the Bakersfield police academy on Aug. 15, 2014 — exactly eight years ago.

Terry said he didn't quite know what to make of that fact, and said he spent the past week searching for a meaning.

"We never know the years that we will be given, so we must be diligent and faithful in the time that we are given," he said.