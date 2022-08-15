Throngs of supporters lined the streets in support of law enforcement Monday as a funeral procession for slain El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery made its way from New Life Church.

Colorado Springs residents and supporters from all over the state waved flags, held signs and shouted words of encouragement as hundreds of law enforcement and emergency service vehicles escorted the fallen deputy and his family south on Interstate 25, then through downtown Colorado Springs, and eventually to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Vermijo Avenue.

Many of those in attendance said they had friends or loved ones in law enforcement.

Amber Pickens, whose brother is an officer in Larimer County, has watched law enforcement processions before, and she said it never gets easier.

“I’ve been to too many of these,” Pickens said. “Actually, when you think about it, one is too many.”

Pickens, an early education teacher in Colorado Springs, braved the cold to watch the procession for slain Deputy Micah Flick in February 2018.

“It takes bravery, a sense of duty, integrity, and a whole lot of faith,” to be a peace officer, Pickens said. “They deserve our support and our respect.”

Ashleigh Montoya, whose husband is a Colorado State Patrol trooper, said she brought her four young children to the procession line to give them a sense of the importance of what their father does for a living.

“This is a sad day. A tragic thing has happened,” said Montoya, who is expecting a fifth child. “But in the tragedy, there might be an opportunity for a lesson.”

Colorado Springs police officer Robert Comstock and his K-9 partner Milo were doing traffic control on Interquest Parkway.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had this kind of thing happen here before,” Comstock said. “But when we do, we always get great support from the community.”

Some people, like Eric Engelmann, simply felt a kinship with the people who risk their lives every day in the interest of public safety.

“I could not be more proud of anybody who devotes their life to serving in some capacity,” said Engelmann, an Air Force veteran and former dispatcher with the sheriff’s office. “Until you’ve been part of that world, and gotten to know the officers, you can’t know the extent of their sacrifice.”

Mike Minton, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, said it shouldn’t take a tragedy for residents to show their support of law enforcement.

“I don’t think police officers, and law enforcement officers in general, get enough respect.” Minton said. “I shake an officer’s hand every chance I get.”

At the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Tejon Street, two Colorado Springs Fire Department ladder trucks hoisted a larger-than-life flag over a few hundred more people, including employees of the nearby District Attorney's office and Colorado Springs Police Department, standing in its shadow.

Here, the final stretch of the route was mostly silent, save for a grumbling roll of thunder and, later, the chorus of sirens from the hundred-plus law enforcement vehicles as they passed the final landmark of the procession — a patrol car outside the El Paso County Sheriff's Office laden with flower bouquets, notes from well-wishers and uniform patches from departments across the country.

Mike and Heike Barnett, toting two thin blue line flags and two grandchildren, were the first to set up on this final stretch of the route more than two hours before the procession arrived.

The Barnetts said they arrived early to show respect from one "blue" family to another.

Mike Barnett said their son, Deputy David Fisher with the local sheriff's department, served alongside Peery and spoke during the funeral Monday. Fisher's children, clutching their own small flags, played in the shade of a tree at their grandparents' feet. Barnett said they know Peery's children.

Barnett said he too served in law enforcement for 30 years, including with the Fountain Police Department, and that it never gets easier to attend events honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

"Unfortunately I've been to many events, but this time it hits closer to home because (Peery is) somebody the youngsters knew," he said of his grandchildren.