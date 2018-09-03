Denver officials are working to legalize children's lemonade stands after police shut down a neighborhood stand earlier this year for lacking the proper city permits.
The Denver Post reports Jennifer Knowles' three boys were operating a stand in Denver's Stapleton neighborhood over Memorial Day weekend, but their business venture supporting a charitable cause was shut down following a visit by police.
The officers told the family that they needed three different permits, including one that costs $100.
City council members gave preliminary approval Wednesday for a bill that would allow children to sell lemonade, coffee or tea at a neighborhood stand. The measure would pose restrictions, including an operating limit of 84 days per year and the children would be prohibited from selling near permitted food vendors.