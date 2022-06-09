Denver residents can expect temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Thursday should be partly sunny with a high of 90 degrees and a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m., the weather agency said. Wind gusts could reach up to 18 mph. The evening’s low is expected to be around 57 degrees.
Here is the rest of the week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.