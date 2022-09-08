Charlie Perlow and her mother remember meetings with Denver School of the Arts administrators where they would say Perlow “just needs to try harder.”
“That was super discouraging for someone who is trying their best,” Perlow said.
Perlow has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia, and though she graduated in 2020, the 20-year-old said she has not gone to college in part because her high school experience made her worry she’d do poorly there.
Families of other students with disabilities at the prestigious public school say Perlow’s experience fits a pattern: that Denver School of the Arts, which requires an audition to get in, is not welcoming or accommodating to students with disabilities.
In a statement, the district said the lapse, which occurred at a time when many schools were struggling with staffing shortages, is not indicative of a larger problem.
“Denver Public Schools is committed to ensuring that our schools are welcoming, inclusive environments that meet the needs of our students with disabilities,” the statement said. “Denver School of the Arts, in particular, is committed to maintaining this inclusive, supportive approach within its rigorous arts-magnet program."
Chalkbeat spoke with eight parents of students with disabilities who attend or attended Denver School of the Arts. Most didn’t want to go on the record for fear of retaliation against their children.
All said they felt pushback. Some said they felt pushed out.
A lower percentage of students with disabilities
Denver School of the Arts is different from other public schools in Denver. Whereas other schools accept students based on a lottery, Denver School of the Arts requires an audition for one of its arts programs, which include dance, guitar, theater, and visual arts. The school turns away more than 500 students each year, according to a district presentation.
That’s a significant number given that the school, located in the Park Hill neighborhood, only has about 1,100 students in grades six through 12.
About 5% of the students at Denver School of the Arts qualify for special education, which is far below the district average of 12%.
But because the school is so in demand, the district wants to expand it. Last year, the school board approved spending $30 million to buy four buildings on an adjacent campus that was most recently home to Johnson & Wales University. The buildings, which the district estimates will cost up to $10 million to renovate, could hold as many as 800 more students.
Crucially, the expansion is meant to help diversify Denver School of the Arts by using a different audition process. District officials have said admission would be based less on the type of proficiency that comes with taking years of lessons and more on raw talent.
“Students who are highly gifted in an art form but happen to have a disability by all means should be given the full support necessary so they can discover their life’s work or their life’s passion,” said Sharon Malley, a retired special educator and artist who co-edited a book called “The Handbook of Arts Education and Special Education, and was previously the special education specialist for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Teacher says parents can be difficult, too
Denver Public Schools declined to make anyone available for an interview for this story. In its statement, the district admitted the lapse in special education staffing at the school last year. The lapse was caused by the midyear resignations of the school’s two special education teachers and only lasted three weeks, it said. (Families said it was longer.)
A family filed a complaint with the federal Office for Civil Rights, and part of the resolution, the district promised to meet with each of the affected families by Nov. 1 to determine whether their children missed enough special education to qualify for makeup services.
To show the lapse was not part of a bigger problem, the district pointed to rulings in other complaints filed by Denver School of the Arts families that it said “generally” found the school did nothing wrong. However, the complaints officer found that staff turnover resulted in a student not getting 32 hours of special education services the school had promised — although the officer noted that the student still got good grades and was not “educationally harmed.”
Yet a former Denver School of the Arts special education teacher said the challenges at the school stem not only from an unsupportive system but from difficult parents as well.
Teacher Nicole Kitchen left the school after more than nine years because the demands of some parents became too much. In her last year, she said she spent most of her time responding to emails and meeting with a single dissatisfied family, which left her little time to help other students.
“I left, and many of my colleagues left, because of the lack of administrative support in addressing the unrealistic expectations of families,” Kitchen said.
Family feels ‘pushed out for sure’
So where does that leave students who need extra help?
Hava Gordon said her family has decided to leave Denver School of the Arts after her son finishes middle school this year. When her son started to struggle in sixth grade, she asked the school about learning support.
When he finally received services, Gordon said it was “like the sun came out.” He started catching up in his classes and learning to advocate for himself with his teachers. But then his special education teacher quit. So did the teacher who was hired to replace her the following year. Her son’s confidence plummeted and he began struggling academically again.
“He’s recognizing and I’m recognizing that he needs to be in a place that has more special education support,” she said. “I feel like we’re being pushed out for sure.”
