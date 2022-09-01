Rent growth is slowing down for the season, according to apartmentlist.com. It's a welcome sign for apartment hunters who have battled rapid price increases throughout the pandemic. Rents in Denver increased 0.1% month-over-month in August, compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. Month-over-month growth in Denver ranks No. 70 among the nation's 100 largest cities.
The national median rent increased just 0.5% in August, down from over 1% in July. In most places, rents are still rising a bit faster than they did in pre-pandemic years, but much slower than they did last year.
Year-over-year rent growth in Denver currently stands at 6.2%, compared to 13.5% at this time last year. Year-over-year growth in Denver ranks No. 75 among the nation's 100 largest cities. Rents in Denver are up by 16.2% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Median rents in Denver currently stand at $1445 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1787 for a two-bedroom.
The full report can be found online here.