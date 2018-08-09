DENVER • Police were trying to determine if the deaths of three homeless people in Denver are related to a stabbing in the area earlier Thursday.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a stabbing that left the victim critically injured near a light rail station south of downtown, said Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations. A few hours later, a passerby found the bodies of two men and a woman in the same area.
Their deaths have been deemed suspicious and are being investigated as homicides. Montoya did not say how the three unidentified people died and did not know if the suspect or victim in the stabbing were homeless.
“We are going to be doing outreach with our community partners, with the transient community, touching base with them and trying to get them resources and help them find safer places to stay,” Montoya said.
Police also were asking the public for information about the two attacks. Montoya said investigators were searching the area near an Interstate 25 underpass for weapons and DNA evidence.