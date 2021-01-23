Saturday’s win at Phoenix was twice as nice as Friday’s for the Denver Nuggets.
A day after beating the Suns in overtime, the Nuggets won Saturday’s rematch 120-112 in double overtime.
“This is an impressive back-to-back win on back-to-back nights on the road,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Very proud of our guys for pulling this out when there were times when it didn’t look like we were going to be able to pull it out.”
Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points and 22 rebounds, his 16th double-double in as many games, in 42 minutes. Friday, he played 40 minutes.
“I’m going to feel it tomorrow, those extra 10 minutes,” Jokic said.
Jamal Murray, who sent the game to overtime with an off-balance 3-pointer just before the fourth-quarter buzzer, added 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, while JaMychal Green (16), Michael Porter Jr. (14), Monte Morris (13) and Gary Harris (10) also reached double figures. Beyond the 14 points on just nine shots from the field and 11 rebounds, Porter, who was away from the team for three weeks due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, said he felt fine after playing more than 35 minutes Saturday in his second game back.
“I felt good. I’m just getting my wind back,” Porter said. “The only way to do that is to play basketball, so it’s been good to do that these last couple of games and I’m getting back to normal. It’s just been good to get these two wins.”
Jae Crowder, who hit six 3s and scored 21 points for Phoenix, forced double overtime with a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the first extra period. While it looked like the Suns capitalized on an ill-timed double team by PJ Dozier to spring Crowder, Malone shouldered the blame afterward.
“I have to do a better job. That game should’ve never gone into a second overtime,” Malone said. “Up three, (we) had chances to take a foul. Crowder makes a 3, but our guys never hung their head. We continued to fight, fight, fight and ultimately, it went our way.”
Chris Paul matched Crowder’s 21 points and added 13 assists, while Cameron Johnson added 19.
Morris and Jokic worked a two-man game early in the second overtime to establish a quick five-point lead. With Deandre Ayton and his 17 points and 13 rebounds fouled out in the first overtime, Phoenix chose to double team Jokic. Denver’s star center hit a cutting Morris to open double overtime before he went back to Morris on the next possession for a 3.
“Monte was a really big part of that second overtime,” Jokic said.
When the Suns left reserve Frank Kaminsky on Jokic on the following possessions, Jokic hit a jumper and scored on a post move to give Denver a 115-108 lead with 2:40 left in overtime, enough separation for the 9-7 Nuggets’ first three-game win streak this season.
“Jamal Murray saves the day with a huge shot to force overtime,” Malone said. “Obviously once Ayton fouled out, we just established Nikola in the post. Monte Morris, I thought, was really big — big 3, feeds the post and cuts and gets a layup. This was a really quality road win for us.”
After a back-and-forth first half ended with Phoenix leading 61-58, the Nuggets went nearly six minutes into the third quarter before Harris hit a 3. Phoenix had only extended the lead to eight thanks to its own slow start to the second half.
“It was 0-0 after about four minutes. Our offense, or lack thereof, we weren’t generating good shots. We weren’t organized. We weren’t executing,” Malone said. “The good thing, though, during that stretch our defense held us. That was our anchor.”
Denver has a day off Sunday before resuming the road trip at Dallas on Monday. Thanks to the back-to-back overtime wins, the Nuggets sat fifth in the Western Conference standings after Saturday’s win.