DENVER — A man is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who was breaking into his car, according to the Denver Police Department.
The slain man, who has not been identified, was found inside a vehicle Friday in the 12600 block of East Exposition Avenue in Aurora. Investigators later learned he had been shot to death, according to a news release from Denver police.
The initial altercation occurred about 4 a.m. that same day, five miles away in the 300 block of South Jasmine Street, the release said. This address is in Denver.
According to police, the victim was involved in what they called a “criminal trespass to a motor vehicle” when he and his associates were confronted by the vehicle’s owner, Brice Fitch, 24.
