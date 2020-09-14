The Denver job market still has a long way to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according a quarterly survey from staffing giant ManpowerGroup.
Manpower’s net employment outlook for the Denver area — the difference between the percentage of employers planning to hire more staff and those expecting cuts — declined to 8% in the fourth quarter from 10% in the current quarter. That is down from 13% during the final quarter of last year as well as the 25% outlook in the second quarter. Nearly two-thirds of Denver employers plan no staffing additions or reductions, while 3% were unsure of their staffing plans.
Denver's job market has remained behind the rest of the state, with the highest unemployment rate among Colorado's seven metro areas, since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a statewide stay-at-home order and widespread business shutdowns. Denver's unemployment rate peaked at 12.3% in April and recovered to 7.8% in July. But that is still nearly triple the record low 2.4% pre-pandemic rate in February.
Denver's outlook is weaker than either the statewide or national outlook, or in Colorado Springs, which matched its pre-pandemic outlook for the October-to-December quarter from a year ago. The Colorado outlook for the fourth quarter, 13%, was still down from 15% a year ago, while the national outlook, a seasonally adjusted 14%, was down from 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The survey was conducted in July with 8,700 employers.
The Denver outlook was tied for 72nd best with Kansas City, Mo.; Minneapolis and Toledo, Ohio, among the nation's 100 largest areas. Among the metro areas with the five best hiring outlooks, both Rochester and Buffalo, N.Y., and Little Rock, Ark., had significantly better outlooks than a year earlier, while the outlooks in Knoxville, Tenn., and Springfield, Mass., were better in the fourth quarter of 2019 than the upcoming quarter. Nationwide, just 25% of employers expect to return to previous hiring levels by January.
In Denver, employers in construction, transportation and utilities, wholesale and retail trade, education and health services and the tourism and restaurant industries plan additional hiring, while information and other services expect staff reductions. Employers in manufacturing, finance, professional and business services and government anticipate no change. Nationwide, employers in the tourism and restaurant industries had the most bullish outlook, followed by transportation, utilities and retailing; government and other services had the least optimistic outlook. No sector either in the local or national survey had a negative employment outlook.
“Though we still have a long way to go to recover from what started as a health crisis and has evolved to a social and economic crisis, it is encouraging to see optimistic outlooks in some of the industries most heavily impacted including leisure, retail and manufacturing," Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America, said in a news release. “We also see employers recognize this recovery will take longer than they initially thought and many are adapting work models for the long term."