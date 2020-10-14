Denver will host the 2022 and 2026 NCAA Division I men’s hockey West Regional at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
Budweiser Events Center was supposed to host the West Regional in 2020 and 2021, but the entire 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The arena is still scheduled to host NCAA hockey for the first time March 27-28, 2021.
Four teams make up each regional. The winners of Saturday’s two games play for a spot in the Frozen Four on Sunday.
Denver has made 12 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament and has won at least its regional semifinal each of the past five seasons.
"We are thrilled to host the regional in Loveland," Pioneers coach David Carle said in a statement. "Loveland is a great hockey community that deserves an event like this. Also, for the first time in a long time, our great fans will be able to drive to watch us compete in the NCAA Tournament as we strive for our program's ninth national championship."
The last time Colorado hosted the NCAA hockey tournament was 2008. The men’s Frozen Four took place at the Pepsi Center that year.