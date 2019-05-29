An unsettling stat coming from Denver Public Health states more than 25 percent of Denver adults binge drinks. The same study found about 15.8 percent of adults reportedly binge drink in El Paso County.
“Most of us use alcohol – we’re very familiar with it, hence we don’t see it,” says Dr. Bill Burman, executive director of Denver Public Health. “But let me be clear: Denver has a drinking problem.”
The information comes from a survey that was done between 2015 to 2017 to adults over the phone. The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System is a federally funded random telephone survey of Colorado residents ages 18 and older. Information is gathered on a variety of health behaviors, conditions and preventative health practices, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.