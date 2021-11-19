Nate Landman will walk into Folsom Field for the final time in his decorated career on Saturday.
A lot has happened since the first time he put on the gold Colorado helmet and recorded his first collegiate tackle on Sept. 9, 2017.
The kid from Northern California that was born in Zimbabwe has become an All-American middle linebacker and the face of the CU Buffs over the last four years.
“He’s everything that you want in an inside linebacker,” CU outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski told the Gazette. “He’s a field general out there. He not only is setting the front every play, but he’s also knowledgeable enough about those around him to make sure that everyone’s in the right place.”
Landman’s accolades and statistics speak for themselves.
He’ll leave Boulder with the most solo tackles in program history, the most third down stops, Top-5 in total tackles and Top-10 in tackles for loss.
But aside from the stat sheet, he’s been the heart and soul of this CU team since he became a starter in 2018 and over the past two seasons, he’s become the first player anyone mentions when CU is brought up.
“He’s such a popular player because he just has humble qualities,” coach Karl Dorrell said. “He has all of his ducks in a row in the right places. He just has a great perspective about life, about the game. He doesn’t take anything for granted.”
That perspective was part of the reason Landman was recruited by CU in the first place. There was a feeling amongst the coaching staff back in 2016 when Landman was being recruited that he could turn into a special player at CU.
“I definitely felt like he would end up being an excellent linebacker in the Pac-12 and an excellent leader on our football team, there was no doubt whatsoever,” former CU head coach Mike MacIntyre told the Gazette. “You can see his charisma, you can see his intelligence, you can see his intensity. He has all the qualities to be an excellent player.”
All of those qualities were ones MacIntyre saw when he was watching Landman in high school.
“He would find a way to make a play on the running back, find a way to track down the quarterback, things you really can’t teach,” MacIntyre said of Landman in high school. “He has excellent size, so I knew he'd be able to be physical. I saw an innate ability to get to the football, be able to key and diagnose blocking schemes quickly. He was very, very physical when he arrived at the football.”
The way MacIntyre described the high school version of Landman is the same way he’s been described throughout his CU career and will be the same way people talk about him as he prepares for the NFL Draft.
Those who have coached him know that he has the potential to be more than just a great college linebacker. He will certainly get a shot to prove himself in the NFL, and who knows, if he didn’t get hurt at the end of last season, he may already be playing on Sundays.
“He’s an old-school, Dick Butkus-type kid. I’d pick him on any team that I was on in the NFL,” said Dorrell, who spent over a decade coaching in the NFL before returning to college when he took over at CU in 2020. “This is only a year and a half’s time of me being able to know him. He’s made that much of an impact on this football team.”
But it hasn’t all been easy for Landman throughout his career. He tore his Achilles against Utah, forcing him to spend the entire offseason rehabbing and getting his body ready for one final season of college football, which didn’t exactly sit well with him.
“You go through spring ball and you’re watching the other guys get after it and I’m a linebacker so I love to hit, that’s the job,” Landman said prior to the start of this season. “Going through rehab, probably that last month of rehab, I got over that mental block and thinking about the injury. The first couple days, I still had to get my football feet back underneath me and get used to reaction and twitch times.”
All of that rehabbing and training has altered the way Landman approaches every practice and it’s a mindset that has struck Dorrell this season and will likely stick with him even when Landman leaves.
“He knows that there will be a point in time where he won’t be able to play this great game again so his approach in practice is if it’s his last practice,” Dorrell said. “I wish I had 120 guys who had that attitude. But his whole purpose and how he plays the game and why he plays it is he doesn’t want it to be taken away.”
The injury bug has bit Landman in the second half of this season also. And there’s no guarantee he’ll play in his final game as he’s been dealing with a soft tissue injury and hasn’t played since the road loss at Cal in late October.
“He’s still been very involved on the sideline throughout games, keeping that communication role alive even though he’s not on the field,” Michalowski said.
“Nate’s been Nate, Dorrell said. "He’s been chomping to play. It would be hard for me to say that he won’t play because I’m sure he’s going to try to get himself on the field.”
Even if he doesn’t play on Saturday, his place in CU history has long been cemented. It’s hard to argue he’s going to go down as one of the best defenders to wear the black and gold Buffs uniform.
“You always know when 53 is on the field,” Michalowski said. "He’s been awesome for me to be around these last three years. He’s an awesome college football linebacker and he has a lot of traits to make it to the next level as well.”