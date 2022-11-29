For the third time in four World Cup cycles, the United States advanced to the knockout stage.
The 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday secured the United States’ spot among the final 16 teams seeking international glory. The Americans will face the Netherlands on Saturday morning in the round of 16. A win over the Dutch would at least match the United States’ best finish of the modern era, matching the 2002 squad that also reached the quarterfinals.
Here are three takeaways from the win over Iran:
1. Pulisic pays the price. In a 1-0 result, there’s nothing more important than the decisive goal. That came from American hero Christian Pulisic, who is trying to shed the “Captain America” nickname for something a little more original. Midfielder Tyler Adams has been wearing the captain’s armband and has performed admirably.
The match’s only goal came when Weston McKennie lofted a ball from the central midfield to the right flank. Sergino Dest headed it into the mix, and Pulisic put his body on the line to finish. The goal came with some contact from the Iranian keeper. After briefly heading to the sideline, Pulisic returned to the field before being replaced at halftime. He went to the hospital with what the team called an abdominal injury. The team’s diagnosis was a “pelvic contusion.” Pulisic said he expects to play against the Netherlands in a social media post.
If that is not the case, the United States would lack some direction in the attacking third. The striker play between Josh Sargent and Haji Wright has left something to be desired, while Tim Weah has played inconsistently on the opposite flank.
2. Defense continues to deliver. A few tense moments were included, but the United States defense posted a second consecutive clean sheet to carry the team into the knockout stage.
The only goal the Americans conceded in Group B play came late in their tournament opener against Wales when Walker Zimmerman committed a penalty inside the box, leading to Gareth Bale’s penalty kick.
The Americans followed that up by blanking England and Iran over the next two matches.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter gave Cameron Carter-Vickers the start in place of Zimmerman on Wednesday, but the Netherlands attack, led by Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay, would present a challenge similar to England for the United States defense.
3. What’s up with Reyna? One of the most promising players on the United States roster will enter the match against the Netherlands with fewer than 15 minutes of World Cup experience to his name.
Gio Reyna’s only action came in the final minutes of a 0-0 draw against England. After staying on the bench for the opener, Reyna claimed he was completely healthy. Former national team player Eric Wynalda said Berhalter lied to the media about Reyna’s health while claiming there was a lingering injury. Berhalter maintained his position that Reyna was not quite ready.
Against a traditionally strong Dutch side, the United States could certainly use whatever Reyna is available to give the squad.