DENVER - A missing star player is an excellent excuse, but the Colorado Avalanche haven’t needed many excuses lately.
Nathan MacKinnon wore the top line’s blue practice jersey Monday at Family Sports Center and handled the puck plenty with the top power-play unit.
“It looks like he’s put in the work,” linemate Gabriel Landeskog said.
The Avalanche are 7-1 with MacKinnon out due to a lower-body injury and have scored 43 goals. A soft schedule cleared the way. MacKinnon could return in time to face the top team in the Atlantic Division.
Coach Jared Bednar reiterated the target date for MacKinnon’s return is Wednesday at the Toronto Maple Leafs, the opener of a five-game road trip. MacKinnon last played Nov. 6 and was injured in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
MacKinnon wants and demands the puck, Bednar said. The Avalanche have been eager to give it to him - perhaps too eager, at times.
“There’s more options than just giving it to Nate all the time, especially if they’re taking that away,” Bednar said.
With him gone, the product didn’t suffer this time. In MacKinnon’s absence, the second line of Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin took off. Kadri’s 10-game point streak ended Friday after 6 goals and 15 assists and he picked back up again Saturday with two more helpers. Logan O’Connor was pulled up to be the winger on the top line with J.T. Compher injured, allowing the second line to stay intact.
The power play sits ninth in the NHL (21.9%). Usually on MacKinnon’s wing, Mikko Rantanen took on more of the duties of the center. He had 7 goals and 6 assists, was plus-14 and won 47.9% of his faceoffs the past eight games.
“I think he’s a smart enough player that he can play either position for sure,” Bednar said.
Rantanen, MacKinnon and Landeskog - Colorado’s long established top line - have all three been available for four of the team’s 18 games so far.
“With the emergence of (Alex) Newhook and what we have going on in the middle of the ice, if Mac’s good to go, we’ll probably just put the top line back together for now,” Bednar said. “But certainly if we run into any troubles with depth at center... If we need to spread things out a little bit we can do that as well.”
Injury updates
Nichushkin missed practice and Bednar said he was sick, but tested negative for COVID-19. He added backup goaltender Pavel Francouz, who hasn’t yet played this regular season, is “getting real close."
The timeline for defenseman Ryan Murray, however, has yet to be determined. After 11 seconds of ice time Saturday, Murray left the game and Bednar called his status “not great.” He’ll continue to be evaluated. Jack Johnson, who was scratched against the Nashville Predators, is a likely replacement.
Slavin recalled
Forward Josiah Slavin, who led Colorado College in scoring last season, was recalled Monday by the Chicago Blackhawks. He has eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) through 15 games this season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Slavin, 22, is a native of Erie and was drafted in the seventh round (193rd overall) in 2018 by Chicago. He hasn’t yet made his NHL debut.