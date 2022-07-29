It looks increasingly like President Joe Biden will unilaterally cancel some of the nation’s $1.8 trillion in outstanding student loan debt. This would be a catastrophe — one that Colorado’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, can and must put a stop to immediately.
On Tuesday, the White House said Biden will announce a decision on student loans by Aug. 31. Will he unilaterally cancel some amount of student loan debt, extend the pandemic-era moratorium on student loan payments (which began in March 2020), or do some combination of the two?
This week CNBC reported the Biden administration instructed federal student loan servicers to “hold off on sending out payment reminders to borrowers,” indicating the president will likely extend the student loan pause.
According to Forbes, the Department of Education also argued in a court filing that the Higher Education Act gives the secretary of education “compromise and settlement authority” to broadly cancel student debt.
Thus, there’s a high probability Biden will unilaterally move ahead with some kind of broad student loan forgiveness. This could mean full-scale cancellation of all student loan debt, or perhaps forgiveness of up to $50,000 or $10,000 for all borrowers.
Just last summer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unequivocally rejected Biden’s authority to forgive student loans. “The president can’t do it,” she declared.
Pelosi was right. Even more, that’s the exact position Congress should assert. Anything less would surrender its legislative powers under the U.S. Constitution. Worse still, Biden’s actions will inflict massive economic casualties.
As I wrote on June 3, the student loan crisis was ignited by the proliferation of loans and grants, which “has encouraged more spending on college, especially because young borrowers don’t realize the costs until after they graduate and the bill comes due.”
Bennet himself said on the Senate floor in February, “(W)ith no incentive to lower costs, colleges and universities just have jacked up the rates, they’ve increased tuition. And Washington bankrolled these tuition hikes by financing loans to attend nearly any institution, regardless of cost, quality, or student outcomes.”
So, why is he silent as Biden looks ready to pour more gasoline on the fire? “If current borrowers have their debt canceled,” I explained in Newsweek, “it will lead incoming students to expect that theirs will also be forgiven. There will be every reason to take out more loans and for colleges to keep raising tuition without end.” Alternatively, the sticker shock might price out low-income students from even applying for college.
Moreover, student loan forgiveness is regressive: It will predominantly benefit the more-affluent while worsening the inflation that’s especially squeezing lower-income Americans.
In a recent Brookings Institution report, the University of Utah’s Adam Looney observes that, in measuring the impact of student loan debt, we must account for future earnings that result from a college degree.
“Excluding the value of education from a calculation of net worth while including debt used to finance that education is like measuring a homeowner’s wealth by subtracting their mortgage but ignoring the value of the home itself,” Looney writes. “You’d find that homeowners were poorer than renters, and that people living in mansions were the poorest members of society.”
Forgiveness advocates insist recent college graduates owing student debt have, as Looney says, “negative wealth and are thus worse off than otherwise similar Americans who have not gone to college.”
Are we seriously supposed to believe someone who recently graduated college is worse off than Americans who haven’t attended college?
Some also claim Black and Hispanic borrowers would benefit more than white borrowers because of the racial wealth gap. In actuality, Looney reveals, student loan cancellation would make no noticeable difference for the racial wealth gap.
Economists at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget likewise concluded that student loan forgiveness “would cause prices to increase faster than they already are, exacerbating inflationary pressures.”
“(E)ven a modest increase in inflationary pressures could feed into current inflation dynamics, increasing the risk of a wage-price spiral and making it harder for the Federal Reserve to re-anchor inflation expectations around its current target,” they explain. Even a year-long extension of the student loan moratorium would aggravate inflation more.
Let’s be clear: Student loan forgiveness would benefit the affluent — all while escalating the college cost crisis and intensifying our inflationary spiral amid a recession. Together, this flies in the face of supposed commitments to vulnerable populations and racial equity. Only fundamental reforms to how college is financed — some of which I proposed in June — will avoid this catastrophe and make a meaningful difference.
Michael Bennet knows this. He’s been in the U.S. Senate for over 13 years and should hold considerable sway in D.C. As Joe Biden readies his student loan forgiveness scheme, will Colorado’s senior senator stand for pragmatism and moderation — or will he yet again acquiesce to partisan political pressures in an election year?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.