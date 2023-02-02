Events reported in just the past few days remind us of how the “we know best” philosophy of criminal justice reform under the Gold Dome can work predictable injustices in the real world.

On Aug. 5, 2020, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert and two other teenagers murdered a Senegalese family of five by burning them to death in their home. Included in the five victims were a two-year-old toddler and six-month-old infant. Burned to death. Picture that. Murderer Siebert was charged with first degree murder and 46 other counts, but allowed to plead guilty to second degree murder this past Monday, Jan. 30. That decision has huge consequences for Wednesday’s sentencing due entirely to a watering down of our sentencing laws by the 2016 General Assembly.

Convicted as an adult, second degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 48 years in prison. For five people burned to death, that is quite a bargain. But it is even better. Thanks to SB 16-180, which allows this mass murderer — and he is a mass murderer — to apply for a “specialized program” in prison after a mere 20 years. The successful completion of the three year program entitles the mass murderer to apply for early parole. After only 25 years in prison, that killer of children is presumed to have “met the factual burden of presenting extraordinary mitigating circumstances” and that their early parole is “compatible with the safety and welfare of society.”

A 25-year sentence for a mass murderer of a family with infant children by burning them to death. How is that justice?

Meanwhile, according to the Division of Youth Services, 43% of kids in the juvenile system (not those in the adult system) last fiscal year had committed a violent offense. In 2019, it was 31%.

On Sept, 11, 2022 — the 21st anniversary of the day terrorists murdered thousands by crashing planes into buildings and the ground — Ahmed El-Kaddah flew his single engine plane so close to innocent boaters on Horsetooth Reservoir, the plane’s wheels almost touched a boat. The NTSB and FAA did not buy El-Kaddah’s story that he was merely trying to give his brother-passenger a better view of the scenery. Putting someone in imminent fear of death by means of a deadly weapon — including a plane when used as El-Kaddah did here — used to be a fifth-class felony called felony menacing, punishable by up to three years in prison. That sounds light for the potentially life-ending behavior here. But that inadequate sentence was reduced even further only two years ago.

SB 21-271, misleadingly entitled Misdemeanor Reform, actually snuck in changes to several felonies, including menacing. As a result, putting someone in fear of imminent serious bodily injury or death by means of a car or plane is only a misdemeanor, no matter how many people are threatened and put in fear. Wait, there is more. Because of that same “reform” bill, the maximum sentence El-Kaddah faces is less than one year in jail. Huh?

On Monday, a bipartisan group of legislators finally rolled out efforts to undo an injustice a previous legislature created in treating the theft of poor people’s cars as misdemeanors, while making the theft of rich people’s cars high-class felonies. This is part of the legal and policy backdrop that has lead our Colorado to lead every state in America in motor vehicle theft with 41,000 cars stolen.

SB 23-97 eliminates value-based charges and penalties, so the theft of every car is a felony…unless it is only stolen for less than 24 hours (that is still a misdemeanor). The level of felony is related to how the stolen vehicle is used and whether efforts are made to obscure its identification. It is a good and necessary start. But it is insufficient to change the behavior of car thieves. The only thing that changes that behavior — especially when repeated — is incarceration. The newly proposed law does nothing to ensure that. The new felony charges remain probation eligible.

Likewise, there is no guarantee that Colorado’s recent batch of super-progressive district attorneys will seek the kind of bond for car thieves that will ensure they do not have the opportunity to “commit a third or fourth car theft in, say, three months,” as Attorney General Weiser once bragged about Jefferson County.

With 14 weeks left in this legislative session, the General Assembly has the opportunity to either Bob the Builder (“Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”) the legislative mistakes of the past, or continue to make more of the same, leaving Colorado less safe and less just.

George Brauchler is the former district attorney for the 18th Judicial District. He also is president of the Advance Colorado Academy, which identifies, trains and connects conservative leaders in Colorado. He hosts The George Brauchler Show on 710KNUS Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Follow him on Twitter: @GeorgeBrauchler.