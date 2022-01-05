DENVER - Arguably Cale Makar’s greatest was only his latest.
The Avalanche defenseman’s overtime goal Tuesday lit up social media and SportsCenter took notice. His impossible-looking cut left the Chicago Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach trailing behind and his stick work left goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury overcommitted.
“He has that skating ability to be able to beat guys one-on-one,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said later that night.
“We have a lot of players who can do that, but obviously he’s one of the best in the league at it, especially on the blue line.”
Cale Makar is unreal. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/oecnt7DhLQ— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 5, 2022
It had been just shy of a month since Makar took the puck end-to-end, danced around the Flyers defense and scored a power-play goal in Philadelphia.
“Both games we got wins,” Makar said. “In my mind they’re both pretty equal.”
Erik Johnson referenced Hall-of-Famer Bobby Orr in Philadelphia. He shared his opinions in Chicago too.
“I prefer tonight’s goal. I thought that was awesome,” Johnson said. “What he did – he's pretty modest and humble but that was, in my mind, one of the best goals of the year.
“That was pretty sweet to watch from the bench. Just his edgework and the way he finished.”
The Avalanche flew back to Denver after the game and took Wednesday off. The team is set to host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
