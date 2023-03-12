Below are the council candidates for Denver’s municipal elections.

Council At-Large

The council-at-large seat comprises the entire city of Denver.

Will Chan

Dominic A. Diaz

Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez

Tim Hoffman

Travis Leiker

Sarah Parady

Penfield Tate

Jeff Walker

Marty Zimmerman

District 1

The district includes the following areas: Berkeley, Chaffee Park, Highland, Jefferson Park, Regis, Sloan’s Lake, Sunnyside, West Highland and West Colfax.

Amanda Sandoval

Ava Truckey

District 2

The district includes the following areas: Bear Valley, Bow Mar Heights, Centennial Acres, Centennial Estates, Dartmouth Heights, Fort Logan, Glenbrook, Grant Ranch, Green Meadows, Harvey Park, Mar Lee, Marston, Marston Shores, Park West, Pinecrest Village, Pinehurst, Pinehurst Estates, Pinehurst South, Provincetown Landing, Seven Springs, Sharon Park.

Tiffany Caudill

Kevin Flynn

Chris Herr

Council District 3

The district includes the following areas: Barnum, Barnum West, La Alma Lincoln Park, Sun Valley, Villa Park, West Colfax, Westwood & Mar Lee.

Jamie Torres

Council District 4

The district includes the following areas: Goldsmith, Hampden, Hampden South, Kennedy, Southmoor Park, University Hills, and Wellshire.

Diana Romero Campbell

Tony Pigford

Council District 5

The district includes the following areas: Hale, Montclair, Hilltop, Lowry, Windsor, East Colfax (the part south of Colfax) and Washington/Virginia Vale.

Amanda Sawyer

Michael Hughes

Council District 6

The district includes the following areas: Belcaro, Cory-Merrill, University, University Park, University Hills, Virginia Village, Washington/Virginia Vale, and Rosedale.

Paul Kashmann

Council District 7

The district includes the following areas: Athmar Park, College View, Historic Baker, Overland Park, Platt Park, Ruby Hill, West Washington Park, and Valverde.

Nick Campion

Flor Alvidrez

Adam Estroff

Arthur May

Guy Padget

Council District 8

The district includes the following areas: Park Hill, Central Park, portions of Montbello, and East Colfax.

Tyler Drum

Shonel M. Lewis

Brad Revare

Christian A. Steward

Leslie Twarogowski

Council District 9

The district includes the following areas: Auraria, Central Business District, City Park, City Park West, Clayton, Cole, Elyria-Swansea, Five Points, Globeville, Whittier, Skyland, and Union Station.

Kwon Atlas

Candi CdeBaca

Darrell Watson

Council District 10

The district includes the following areas: Belcaro, Capitol Hill, Cheesman Park, Cherry Creek, Civic Center, Congress Park, Country Club, Golden Triangle, North Capitol Hill, and Speer.

Margie Morris

Shannon Hoffman

Chris Hinds

Noah Kaplan

Council District 11

The district includes the following areas: Denver International Airport, Gateway, Green Valley Ranch, Montbello, High Point, and Parkfield.

Stacie Gilmore

City Auditor Candidates

Erik J. Clarke

Timothy M. O’Brien

Denver Clerk & Recorder

Paaul D. López