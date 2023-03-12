Below are the council candidates for Denver’s municipal elections.
Council At-Large
The council-at-large seat comprises the entire city of Denver.
Will Chan
Dominic A. Diaz
Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez
Tim Hoffman
Travis Leiker
Sarah Parady
Penfield Tate
Jeff Walker
Marty Zimmerman
District 1
The district includes the following areas: Berkeley, Chaffee Park, Highland, Jefferson Park, Regis, Sloan’s Lake, Sunnyside, West Highland and West Colfax.
Amanda Sandoval
Ava Truckey
District 2
The district includes the following areas: Bear Valley, Bow Mar Heights, Centennial Acres, Centennial Estates, Dartmouth Heights, Fort Logan, Glenbrook, Grant Ranch, Green Meadows, Harvey Park, Mar Lee, Marston, Marston Shores, Park West, Pinecrest Village, Pinehurst, Pinehurst Estates, Pinehurst South, Provincetown Landing, Seven Springs, Sharon Park.
Tiffany Caudill
Kevin Flynn
Chris Herr
Council District 3
The district includes the following areas: Barnum, Barnum West, La Alma Lincoln Park, Sun Valley, Villa Park, West Colfax, Westwood & Mar Lee.
Jamie Torres
Council District 4
The district includes the following areas: Goldsmith, Hampden, Hampden South, Kennedy, Southmoor Park, University Hills, and Wellshire.
Diana Romero Campbell
Tony Pigford
Council District 5
The district includes the following areas: Hale, Montclair, Hilltop, Lowry, Windsor, East Colfax (the part south of Colfax) and Washington/Virginia Vale.
Amanda Sawyer
Michael Hughes
Council District 6
The district includes the following areas: Belcaro, Cory-Merrill, University, University Park, University Hills, Virginia Village, Washington/Virginia Vale, and Rosedale.
Paul Kashmann
Council District 7
The district includes the following areas: Athmar Park, College View, Historic Baker, Overland Park, Platt Park, Ruby Hill, West Washington Park, and Valverde.
Nick Campion
Flor Alvidrez
Adam Estroff
Arthur May
Guy Padget
Council District 8
The district includes the following areas: Park Hill, Central Park, portions of Montbello, and East Colfax.
Tyler Drum
Shonel M. Lewis
Brad Revare
Christian A. Steward
Leslie Twarogowski
Council District 9
The district includes the following areas: Auraria, Central Business District, City Park, City Park West, Clayton, Cole, Elyria-Swansea, Five Points, Globeville, Whittier, Skyland, and Union Station.
Kwon Atlas
Candi CdeBaca
Darrell Watson
Council District 10
The district includes the following areas: Belcaro, Capitol Hill, Cheesman Park, Cherry Creek, Civic Center, Congress Park, Country Club, Golden Triangle, North Capitol Hill, and Speer.
Margie Morris
Shannon Hoffman
Chris Hinds
Noah Kaplan
Council District 11
The district includes the following areas: Denver International Airport, Gateway, Green Valley Ranch, Montbello, High Point, and Parkfield.
Stacie Gilmore
City Auditor Candidates
Erik J. Clarke
Timothy M. O’Brien
Denver Clerk & Recorder
Paaul D. López