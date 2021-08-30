In all levels of Colorado government, it’s hard to identify the adults in the room. With incompetence and hypocrisy on display across the political spectrum, it’s hard not to wonder if there are any responsible individuals focused on doing their jobs effectively and efficiently. If they exist, where are they?
Denver Public Schools is ground zero for rampant failures of leadership. Even while DPS board member Tay Anderson remains the subject of an ongoing district investigation into allegations of sexual assault — allegedly involving more than 60 DPS students — Anderson returned to full duties in July.
Shockingly, his colleagues on the board didn’t say a peep in protest. In fact, Dr. Alex Marrero, the newly-installed superintendent, wasted no time joining Anderson for a “town hall” to “get back to work” shortly thereafter. As I wrote at the time, “Marrero’s participation is chilling and inherently intimidating. He’s signaled to the DPS community that Tay Anderson’s voice matters more than those of students and parents who have understandable concerns while an investigation remains outstanding.”
Even the title of the town hall — “Let’s Get Back to Work” — rings like an endorsement by district leadership that it’s time to move past Anderson’s troubles. What message does this send to potential victims and concerned students and parents? Neither Anderson nor Marrero received public pushback from other board members, nor did they distance themselves from the event.
Then again, this past Tuesday, Anderson, Marrero and board chair Carrie Olson visited GALS Denver — an ALL-GIRLS school — together. Distance themselves? They’ve embraced him.
Meanwhile, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association has remained silent on all of this. Perhaps that’s because the union contributed $65,000 to Anderson’s 2019 campaign, including one $38,750 check two weeks before the election. In a recent Instagram post, Anderson himself proudly showed off a DCTA t-shirt. The union invested in him; now, he is their guy.
No one in DPS is looking out for Denver kids.
Whereas Anderson returned much too soon, the Republican Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters, is completely MIA since her appearance at an election “cyber symposium” put on by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. At and leading up to the conference, illicitly-obtained images of the Mesa County Elections server and voting machine BIOS passwords were publicly revealed, triggering investigations.
Peters is a known skeptic of the 2020 presidential election results. She is currently being investigated by Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Republican Mesa County district attorney Dan Rubinstein and the FBI for election security breaches that may have violated state and federal laws and election rules. A court-issued search warrant was served on Mesa County Elections two weeks ago. Last week’s column dove into much of what we know and the significant allegations against Peters.
This week, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported that Peters charged $484 to the county for her flight to South Dakota. This expense almost certainly doesn’t qualify as county business, meaning she likely used taxpayer dollars for personal travel against state ethics rules.
Apparently, Peters didn’t even take the flight paid for by Mesa County taxpayers. She seems to have channeled her inner-John Hickenlooper and instead jetted out on Lindell’s MyPlane, which would likely constitute a violation of the state gift ban in Amendment 41.
Last year, Republicans rightly railed against then-Senate candidate John Hickenlooper for being in flagrant violation of Amendment 41. He was fined for two ethics violations by the Independent Ethics Commission, including a gifted private jet ride.
On Lindell’s webshow Monday, he confirmed that Peters did the same thing Republicans criticized Hick for: He flew her out to the conference on his private jet. She remains holed up in a hotel somewhere, presumably paid for by Lindell as well.
As of deadline Wednesday, nobody knows Peters’ whereabouts since she attended the symposium. Even her Mesa County colleagues don’t know. “Call Tina, tell her to come out of hiding,” Commissioner Scott McInnis, a Republican, entreated the public. “Tell her to come home.”
Leaders don’t run and hide. They stay at home, cooperate with investigators and face the music.
Leaders also must not continually cast doubt on their ability to faithfully and reliably execute their responsibilities. Jena Griswold has faced historic office turnover since taking office in January 2019. She is on at least her fifth chief of staff, third legislative liaison and third communications director. While Colorado had just two deputy secretaries of state total from 1999 to 2018, Griswold is on her third.
In a LinkedIn post, her second legislative liaison, Reese Edwards, urged that there are “other options (than my old position) better suited for talented individuals looking to make an impact in Colorado.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement of your old employer.
Coupled with her astounding record of hyper-partisanship I recapped last week, Griswold’s inability to hold onto her senior staff does not instill confidence in her among Coloradans.
While there are some instances of positive leadership in Colorado government right now, you have to look pretty hard to find adults in the room. Sadly, such repeated failures by our public officials cause people to lose trust in both leaders themselves and in the institutions they represent. When we don’t know whom to believe and whom to trust, it’s no wonder we face a crisis of credibility — and a society increasingly coming apart at the seams.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with the Washington Examiner.