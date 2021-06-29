When state and federal legislative bodies have small majorities, pressure on officials can become quite heated. Many times party activists can become frustrated with some officials who in their minds don’t toe the party line.
Currently, we are seeing an example of this unfolding with West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin has rightly expressed concern about the Democratic Party’s attempts to eliminate the filibuster, federalize elections, and pack the United States Supreme Court. The media have been highlighting attempts by progressives to pressure Manchin by planning various protests in West Virginia, claiming incorrectly that he doesn’t represent the will of his constituents, and attacking him on social media. Please remember West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump.
History shows that this over-the-top type of pressure can backfire. Both parties have felt this sting in recent years. Here in Colorado, we saw it firsthand in the 1990s. I remember as the executive director of the Colorado GOP receiving several late-night calls telling me that then-Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell was considering switching parties to the GOP. I was initially surprised to hear this since I knew Campbell was greatly admired and respected in Washington on both sides of the isle for his judgment and common sense. The caller indicated that Campbell wanted some assurance that he would receive better treatment from the GOP than he had from Colorado Democratic party activists.
As we all know, Campbell did ultimately switch parties and went on to re-election as a Republican, overwhelmingly defeating former Colorado First Lady Dottie Lamm. Due to the respect that Campbell had on both sides of the aisle, he ultimately was one of the most successful elected officials in our state’s history.
The GOP under the George W. Bush administration had a similar experience with Sen. Jim Jeffords of Vermont. Jeffords, who had been a life-long Republican, ended up changing to Independent and caucusing with the Democrats. Jeffords did not seek reelection and was succeeded by Bernie Sanders.
I would argue that Jeffords represented his constituents very well. The state had voted for Gore over Bush and while Jeffords supported many Bush proposals, he did not toe the party line.
Our system of government was deliberately and wisely designed to ensure neither party with small majorities can make sweeping changes. Unfortunately, the reality of our current situation is that we are badly divided as a nation. I am not suggesting that Manchin will or should change parties. I am however thankful that he, like Campbell and Jeffords, has the courage to stand up to these forces. Frankly, I wish voters would elect people of sound judgment and common sense rather than party ideologues, realizing we will not always agree with every vote they take. Unfortunately, people who have that type of integrity refuse to put themselves in the crazy political environment we see today. Let’s hope that changes.
Michael Hesse served as an appointee of President George H. W. Bush; as executive director of the Colorado GOP from 1993 to 1996, and as chief of staff to Colorado U.S. Reps. Scott McInnis and Scott Tipton. Hesse currently serves as the president of the Denver Police Museum.