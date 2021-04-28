The seemingly endless prognosticating is almost over. The NFL draft begins for real on Thursday.
The Denver Broncos and new general manager George Paton have been predictably tight-lipped over the team's plans. Gazette columnist Woody Paige outlines the possibilities.
Until the Broncos pulled the trigger on a trade for Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday, a majority in the draftnik universe had opined that for this to be a successful draft, the Broncos needed to do what it takes to land a quarterback.
With Bridgewater in the fold, drafting a quarterback now seems unlikely.
Others had been advocated trading back in the first round to accumulate additional draft picks, which has now risen in likelihood. Few had advised staying put, although Gazette Broncos insider George Stoia points out that there have been some very good players chosen ninth overall in recent drafts.
The possibilities are endless. Stoia provides a few educated guesses in his 7-round mock draft. He also gives an outline of biggest needs that Denver will be trying to address.
The first round will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. The second and third rounds will be on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. The final four rounds will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The draft will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.
