Growing up in Kenya, our Kikuyu tribe elders were suspicious of British colonialists’ medicines in bottles and “white poisons” delivered with needles. Whites violently occupied our lands, killing many with “fire spitting” gadgets called guns; insisting they possessed the fountain of all knowledge. Because their science-based drugs were more effective than the traditional Kikuyu medicines, we soon began believing them.
The scientific method is at the core of my thoughts and professional life though I unscientifically believed that whites were better informed than everybody else. After all, weren’t their lives lived in the knowing glow of science? Watching my white countrymen reject lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, I know I was wrong. It’s vexing that the MRNA vaccine that science developed and that has been shown to be an effective method of preventing illness and death, is vilified by anti-vaxers.
In a year of self-isolation and death, we Coloradans, under the steady leadership of Gov. Jared Polis, did well: masking, keeping our distance and hand washing. Yes, it was a year when we lived all the phases of Camus’s The Plague — with its doctor, priest and profiteers. I often imagine we had an Orwellian Napoleon who I see declaring that the Animal Farm was just fine; everyone was equal, but some were probably more equal than others. There is no question that the three vaccines were a game changer — and for that I am grateful to scientific research and vaccine development. They have freed most of us from the horror and viral terror.
Looking at a map of Colorado one sees a swath of red where people swear they’ll never take the vaccine or wear masks. Their “leader” didn’t sanction it, they say, and like millions of other misguided anti-vaccine and anti-mask Americans, they are spreading the Delta mutant, endangering themselves, their children, and the rest of us. I shake my head and recall these were my childhood’s whites, who claimed they knew everything. Anti-vaxers prove that this, like many other colonial fables, was but a figment of the imperial imagination.
As an immigrant this troubles me for I know much of the Third World is suffering from a lack of lifesaving vaccines. I regret America’s abundance is lost to its citizens. As an American taxpayer, a believer in science and recipient of all my vaccinations, I am, as are my family and neighbors, protected from COVID, polio, small pox, the flu. I believe the good of the whole correlates to the good of its constituents.
And as a physician, my hospital colleagues are fatigued. The 2020 pandemic filled ICUs across the state and the nation and hundreds of nurses’ hours were required of a limited number of nurses and physicians. Now they watch in horror as a new Delta Covid mutant surge is unleashed upon them. And as if to sully their integrity, it is being unleashed by some people who foolishly refuse to be vaccinated.
This is my question: if and when people who for the sake of some political belief refuse vaccination and fall ill, should they use that precious respirator in the ICU? What should we do with them? I’ve asked this question over the years as I saw motorcyclists declare their freedom to ride helmetless, clearly understanding that motorcycle accidents involving unhelmeted individuals often lead to brain injury. Should we go to their aid if they sustain an injury? Over the years I treated men with skull fractures and worse from motorcycle accidents. When things went wrong with them, the hospital and the treating physicians were liable.
Americans declare their freedom to engage in everything, including perilous acts — but expect to be rescued in sundry mishaps. They fall from mountains, almost drown in rapid waters or end up in ICUs ravaged by viral infections a vaccine can prevent. The boundaries between personal freedom and the start of crass stupidity are a puzzle.
I continue to wonder; what’s the point of freedom if it’s not respected? To be truly free, one must know freedom’s limits.
The glaring question is always this: Why should someone unwilling to help themselves be helped? If we said: “Sorry Friend, you blew up your rescue boat; now you’re on your own,” are we not blameless?
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”