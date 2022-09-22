When Bill Clinton was running for President in 1992, his chief political strategist was James Carville. He was someone who presented himself as an “old country boy” from Louisiana, but really was one of the sharpest and best political minds in the country. Carville understood politics and had the pulse of the public. He realized that the issue foremost on the minds of many voters at that time was the economy, which was then mired in a recession with high unemployment. As part of his efforts to energize Clinton campaign workers and have them focus their message on the economy, he came up with a catchy phrase, “it’s the economy, stupid”. While it was intended only for the internal campaign staff, the phrase caught on and became an informal slogan for the Clinton campaign then.
It’s now 30 years since Carville came up with that slogan, but if he were running a campaign today, he might be suggesting a similar slogan, “It’s inflation, stupid”.
Our nation’s current inflation rate is 8.3% which is the highest rate in over 40 years. Even more alarming is that Colorado has the second-highest rate of inflation of any state in the country and according to the Common Sense Institute the average Colorado household spent $2,902 more on basic expenses in 2021 versus 2020.
Candidates running for office this fall need not spend money on an expensive poll to see that inflation is by far the top concern for Coloradans. They merely need to knock on any door in a middle- or lower-income neighborhood or merely ask anyone leaving the market after they have bought groceries.
Many in the public watching the current campaign ads might wonder whether some candidates are tone deaf or live in an alternate universe. They see ads from these candidates that appear to focus on everything but inflation and the economy. For some incumbents, this approach may be understandable because various actions on their part may have contributed to our inflation problem.
While other issues like border security, abortion, gun laws, global warming, public safety, and infrastructure, are a concern, those issues pale in comparison to inflation. For the 12% of Colorado’s population that are retired and living on fixed incomes, the 10% of those in the state below the poverty line, and the 50% of our households who are categorized as middle class, inflation is by far the issue in this year’s election. This is not to say that people in those particular categories don’t care about these other issues but rather that inflation is a clear and present threat to their well-being.
Many households are having difficulty making ends meet and find themselves falling further behind each month as costs for groceries, gas, housing, utilities, and more continue to rise. Adding to the pain, and a direct result of efforts to combat inflation, has been a significant increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which raises the cost for all those needing personal or business loans. These higher interest rates have further made the dream for many of owning their own home less likely.
It’s not only the public that is concerned about inflation but also the business community, especially smaller businesses. Inflation ranks number one for them as they find themselves playing catch-up as prices for materials and services spiral upward.
While a large amount of inflation may be attributed to actions on an international level, our state and federal legislators have done their part to fuel inflation. New regulations, mandates, rules, and standards contribute to inflation by increasing the costs to businesses to comply with these new rules. While many of these new regulations or laws may enhance safety, the environment, or provide certain social benefits to the public, they may require changes which come at a significant cost in the production of various products or provision of different services. These additional costs become embedded into the price of those products which translates into higher costs for new homes, cars, appliances and more. In some cases there is a question whether the benefits associated with these new laws and regulations, may be outweighed by the increased cost for products making them less affordable for the public while at the same time fueling inflation.
As you see candidates in the upcoming weeks leading up to the election, I encourage you to ask them what they are going to do about inflation. What ideas do they have to bring inflation under control and more importantly what will they do to address the problem if they are elected.
And if they happen to ask you what is your primary concern this year, please feel free to say “it’s inflation, stupid” and suggest that if elected, they need to be part of the solution in reining in this problem rather than contribute to it through their actions in office.
Greg Fulton is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, which represents more than 650 companies directly involved in or affiliated with trucking in Colorado today.